Chiefs Buccaneers Football

A Florida Strong logo is seen on the scoreboard in honor of those affected by Hurricane Ian during a NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

 Alex Menendez

Donations are coming in from across the state and country to help with Hurricane Ian recovery and relief efforts after the Category 4 storm hammered southwest Florida and rampaged through Orlando and into St. Augustine before making landfall again in South Carolina.

A number of companies and employers have announced donations to the American Red Cross, the Florida Disaster Fund and other Ian relief and support efforts.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments