Donations are coming in from across the state and country to help with Hurricane Ian recovery and relief efforts after the Category 4 storm hammered southwest Florida and rampaged through Orlando and into St. Augustine before making landfall again in South Carolina.
A number of companies and employers have announced donations to the American Red Cross, the Florida Disaster Fund and other Ian relief and support efforts.
The state disaster fund, which is being led by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis , has raised more than $22 million to help with hurricane relief and recovery
Here is a sampling of some of the notable donations to the Red Cross, state and other efforts:
Walmart Stores Inc. is committing “up to $6 million” to help with Florida’s Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. That includes donations of essential supplies and matching customers and employees’ hurricane giving (up to $2.5 million).
Wawa is donating $500,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund and is offering free coffee and fountain drinks to emergency and first responders helping with rebuilds and rescue efforts after Ian.
The convenience store and service station chain is also allowing customers nationwide to add $1, $3, or $5 to their Wawa purchase at checkout to support the American Red Cross’ hurricane assistance efforts. The Wawa Foundation will match the first $250,000 in customer contributions to the Hurricane Ian campaign.
“The Wawa Foundation has always had a strong commitment to providing crisis response and assisting those in need, and we’ve been partnering with the American Red Cross in these kinds of efforts for decades. We are proud to match customer donations up to $250,000 to show our dedication to, and support for, this critical need,” said Jay Culotta, president of the Wawa Foundation.
The charitable arm of Publix Super Markets is donating $1 million to the Red Cross and United Way, is allowing customers to add hurricane relief donations at store cash registers and has donated bottled water and ice to help with recovery efforts in Fort Myers.
“Our hearts are with our neighbors, friends and relatives in southwest Florida,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “Taking care of our communities is part of our culture. In our most challenging times, the Publix family is always ready to do good, together.”
Other retailers have also donated to help hurricane survivors.
Walgreens is donating $1 million for hurricane response efforts in Florida and other states related to Ian and Puerto Rico which was previously hit by Hurricane Fiona.
The drug store chain will give $500,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund and $500,000 to the American Red Cross.
Walgreens said it is also working with community groups to donate bottled water, health and hygiene and other needed items. The pharmacy chain will also start allowing customers to donate to the Red Cross’ hurricane assistance efforts at store checkouts.
“Our thoughts are with all of those who have been impacted by the devastation caused by these hurricanes, and we’re committed to doing all we can to support the communities we serve as relief efforts continue,” said Roz Brewer, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “We’re extremely grateful to our countless team members who have been working tirelessly to ensure our patients and customers have access to the medications, products and healthcare services they need during this difficult time.”
Home Depot’s charitable arm is donating 1,800 disaster relief kits (which include paper towels, gloves, garbage bags and N95 masks) along with a $1 million donation to Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
Wells Fargo Bank is also donating $1 million to help communities hit by the hurricane.
The San Francisco based bank will disperse $250,000 contributions to the American Red Cross, Florida Housing Coalition, Feeding Florida and Volunteer Florida.
Elevance Health — a health insurance provider with a significant Florida — footprint is donating $2.7 million to Hurricane Ian-related causes.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and the immense destruction that Hurricane Ian has left behind. And that’s why, as a lifetime, trusted health partner, we are announcing additional support in Florida so that affected communities and the more than 1 million members of our affiliated health plans receive the care, supplies and support when they need it most,” said Felicia Norwood, executive vice president and president of the government business division for Elevance Health. “As an organization rooted in our communities, the impact of the devastation we are witnessing is also personal, with more than 6,000 of our own associates based in Florida and thousands located in impacted areas. We are working quickly to ensure we are also providing them support at this time of need,” added Norwood.
Tractor Supply ($100,000), CSX ($200,000), Verizon ($125,000), Humana ($100,000) as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($1 million) and National Football League ($1 million) have also donated to Ian’s assistance programs.
