Though dawn broke with still winds, heavy rain and a gloomy outlook for the second day of the 11th annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta Saturday, Mother Nature soon cooperated ... and gave the racers exactly what they had hoped for.
While the winds remained quiet even at the scheduled race time of 11 a.m., Principal Race Officer Roger Strube delayed the start for one hour. That was just enough time for the rain to cease and winds to kick up.
“Today was awesome, just awesome. At one point at the start of the race I even yelled at the top of my lungs, ‘This is awesome,’” said Stephanie Taylor, sailing in the Weta class with her friend Jen French. “The winds got up to 13 to 15 knots and it was just a blast. And there were some pretty good gusts too. Perfect conditions for us.”
Saturday included racing in five classes including Weta, Hobie 16, Hobie Wave, 2.4mR and Harbor 20.
Finishing first in Weta Class was the boat skippered by Alan Taylor, Stephanie Taylor’s husband. The other winners included Greg Thomas (Hobie 16), Wayne Fisher (Hobie Wave) and Jeffery Scholz (Harbor 20).
While there is a serious competitive side to the regatta, most also come out to enjoy a sport for which they have a deep passion.
“I’m not bleeding too much,” laughed Phil Sanders of Port Charlotte, displaying a rope burn on his index finger. “The wind really kicked up today, that’s for sure. Yesterday we could only get in about one race because it was so still. Today was just what we were looking for.”
While the competition is important, sailboat racing includes a close-knit group of people. Just about everyone knows everyone else. It’s not unusual for former competitors to join forces as teammates. Greg Thomas, who has competed against Karen Grisko on numerous previous occasions, was now her teammate. On Saturday the duo took top honors in Hobe 16.
“It’s fun, but everybody’s pretty competitive,” said Thomas. “Even if you get a couple of boats on the water, all of a sudden it’s a race.”
A slight disadvantage for the new team was weight. Together they were about 20 pounds light and had to carry 20 additional pounds. But the added weight is carried in the middle of the boat, not on the outside where it is more useful.
“It’s an adjustment. We have to get used to it, but we did pretty well today,” added Thomas.
Tom and Sue Korzzeniewski, a husband and wife team from Fort Lauderdale, enjoy the making the trip to test themselves against outstanding sailors.
“It’s tough competition. Everybody here is really good,” said Tom, sailing in his fifth or sixth Charlotte Harbor Regatta. “You’ve got about seven or eight boats (in Hobie 16) and about six of them are all national or world-quality sailors. There’s always a battle.”
Many of the racers here were at the Worlds in Captiva in November, which may have kept the numbers down, said Tom Korzzeniewski.
“I think maybe some were a little burned out after training hard for Worlds, but many of the best racers were still here,” he said.
The regatta continues today, with the first races expected to begin at 11 a.m.
Mother Nature cooperating.
