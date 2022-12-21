Water, food supply efforts still underway at Peace River (copy)

Water and food supply efforts underway Oct. 2 along the flood Peace River in Arcadia with help from the U.S. National Guard, the DeSoto County Emergency Management and others. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

ARCADIA - The Sarasota-based Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently OK'd more than $600,000 in Hurricane Ian relief for DeSoto County. 

Relief from the foundation, according to a news release, is now more than $2.5 million. 


