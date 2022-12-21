ARCADIA - The Sarasota-based Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently OK'd more than $600,000 in Hurricane Ian relief for DeSoto County.
Relief from the foundation, according to a news release, is now more than $2.5 million.
"Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently approved grants for Hurricane Ian relief, including assistance to repair homes damaged by the storm and owned by low-income resident of DeSoto County and to support capacity-building efforts aimed at case management and financial support for clients of one of the region’s oldest community action agencies," it stated in a news release.
The foundation has added a $50,000 grant to to Arcadia-DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity that will help with certified home repair services for those who had homes damaged by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
"Since the hurricane struck, Habitat managers have been working to expand their existing Critical Home Repair (CHR) Program into a Disaster Recovery CHR Program to meet the increased needs DeSoto County, which saw an estimated 35% of its housing damaged by Ian," it stated.
It also added a $557,662 grant to Step Up Suncoast.
Step Up Suncoast helps people and the grant helps the organization assisting with case management and financial support for clients, the news release notes.
"With the grant, StepUp plans to strategically expand staff capacity and modify existing job functions to meet the increased demand for its services," it stated. "That effort will enable the agency to distribute available funds more efficiently, provide the wrap-around support its clients need, and strengthen families in the community."
