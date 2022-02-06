LAKE PLACID - Four people, including two who have yet to be identified by authorities, were killed in a Saturday crash east of Arcadia, authorities reported.
The wreck occurred at 10:12 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of State Road 70 and Robert McGee Road, just west of Lake Placid, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
It involved an eastbound van, denoted as "vehicle 1" in a news release, driven by a person whose identity hasn't been determined yet and a westbound SUV driven by an Indiana resident, according to the FHP.
"As the vehicles approached, Driver 1 failed to maintain control of Vehicle 1," it stated in a Sunday morning news release. "Vehicle 1 crossed the centerline and entered the westbound lane of travel. The front left of Vehicle 1 collided with the front left of Vehicle 2."
The van caught on fire and ended up stopping along the westbound shoulder; the SUV was thrust off the road and stopped when it struck a barbwire fence.
There were three men in the van. The driver and one passenger was killed. A second passenger was listed in serious condition. The Florida Highway Patrol said no identities had been confirmed for the three, although it stated the passenger listed in serious condition was a 37-year-old man.
The SUV was driven by a 79-year-old Beech Grove, Indiana man. He was driving with a 78-year-old Beech Grove, Indiana woman. They were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
All four were pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.
