ARCADIA — Four men from Lee County have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Arcadia that took place Sept. 18.
The suspects are Kenny Bronson, 22, of Fort Myers; Christopher De'Shawen Smith, 29, of Fort Myers; Michael T. Cherry Jr., 27, of Lehigh Acres; and Eddie Lee Burton Jr., 47, of Fort Myers.
All four have been charged with more than a dozen felony charges ranging from first degree murder to armed kidnapping.
"These four individuals have no regard for human life," the Arcadia Police Department stated in a Facebook post. "Our community and Lee County is safer with these four individuals behind bars."
The victim, Alonzo Davis, was killed on his front porch on McKinley Avenue in Arcadia when two men approached and started shooting at him, according to an arrest warrant. Davis was struck by the gunfire and later died at Desoto Memorial Hospital.
Davis reportedly was killed approximately 25 minutes after he approached a vehicle with people asking about the whereabouts of another man. When he said the man was not there, the group of men believed he was lying, according to the affidavit.
Burton was identified from his vehicle tag. After his arrest, he allegedly told police Smith was the driver, Bronson was the front seat passenger, Cherry was the rear seat driver's side occupant, and he was the rear seat passenger.
He initially did not want to speak with them because he feared retaliation related to gang activity, the warrant stated.
Another individual claimed to have been kidnapped by the four and was in the rear middle seat when they spoke with Davis, according to court records.
Burton said when they stopped at some apartments, he saw Cherry with a brown "Desert Storm" rifle and Bronson with a revolver just before the incident and heard the gunshots shortly after. Cherry and Bronson allegedly put on masks covering their faces prior to committing the crime.
Video surveillance obtained from the shooting showed the subjects appearing to have their faces covered, according to the arrest warrant.
The case was investigated by the Arcadia Police Department, the Fort Myers Police Department, the Cape Coral Police Department, and the U.S. Federal Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.