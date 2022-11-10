Eric Silagy, CEO and Chairman for Florida Power & Light, gives an update on power restoration in areas impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole.
Service restoration in Charlotte and DeSoto Counties was estimated at 95 percent restored by Thursday, with Sarasota County restoration (among others) to be announced on Friday.
RIVIERA BEACH - Florida Power & Light is estimating that 280,000 customers had their power restored in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole.
FPL CEO/Chairman Eric Silagy gave an update on the company's restoration efforts Thursday from Palm Beach County.
During the news conference, Silagy said that two-thirds of impacted customers from the storm had their power restored by 2 p.m. Thursday.
As of that same time, there are approximately 150,000 customers still without power in impacted areas.
“I know many Floridians are fatigued with Hurricane Ian six weeks ago, and now Hurricane Nicole," Silagy said. "We have a plan in place. We train for it, we drill for it.”
Nicole was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it made landfall on the state's east coast, before slowing back down to tropical storm status.
Silagy noted Hurricane Nicole was the first November hurricane to hit Florida in 37 years, and only the fourth November hurricane to ever touch the continental United States.
FPL has attributed most cases of power loss during the storm to power lines damaged by debris, thrown about by strong winds.
Silagy pointed to lingering damage from Hurricane Ian in late September — particularly downed trees and saturated ground — contributing factors to damage from Tropical Storm Nicole.
When asked if there would be priority to fix previously damaged infrastructure, Silagy replied that all homes that could safely receive power after Ian had already been reconnected.
Over the next several days, Silagy added, work crews would begin working their way north in Nicole's wake to get as many affected customers back on the grid.
By 2 p.m. on Thursday, power had "essentially" been restored in Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, and Miami-Dade counties.
Service in Charlotte and DeSoto Counties, as well as Glades, Hardee, Highlands, and Palm Beach, was estimated to be 95 percent restored by noon Thursday.
Estimated service restoration in the remaining impacted areas, including Sarasota County, will be announced Friday, Nov. 11.
During the press event, Silagy noted that power interruptions could be caused by damage to the system not immediately near or visible from a customer's home.
“Know that we know that and are dispatching crews as quickly as possible," he said.
Silagy credited not only the efforts of FPL work crews, but the decision to move towards placing more power lines underground for limiting power discussions during recent storms.
"Clearly, undergrounding works," Silagy said.
He also pointed to FPL's Smart Grid system, which re-routes power in response to interrupted lines, for how the company has prepared to limit losses during hurricanes and storms.
Silagy also took time to caution customers after avoiding elevated waters during and after storm.
"High water can mask a lot of dangers," he said. "It's not worth the risk."
