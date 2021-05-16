Florida Power & Light Company recently completed its fifth solar energy center in DeSoto County, giving it the distinction of "having more FPL solar centers than any other county," said spokesperson Andrew Sutton.
Putting DeSoto County on the map, so to speak, is the 74.5-megawatt (MW) Rodeo Solar Energy Center comprising some 300,000 panels on land FPL purchased in the 1960s, he said.
It is also the county's second solar energy center built to support the nation's largest community solar program called "FPL SolarTogether," according to the company.
DeSoto County served as FPL's launching pad for solar investments when, in 2009, the company constructed the FPL DeSoto Next Generation Solar Energy Center. The 25-megawatt center had 90,000 panels. Next Generation was the largest of its kind in the nation at that time. It was commissioned by former President Barack Obama, who visited the county for the center's dedication.
In 2016, FPL built three more solar energy centers in Florida, one of which was the FPL Citrus Solar Energy Center located on the same site as the DeSoto Next Generation Solar Energy Center. At 74.5-megawatts, each one of the three centers were three times the size of the first one. Because of advanced technology and other factors, they also cost less to build, according to an FPL statement.
FPL then went on to build its Wildflower and Cattle Ranch solar energy centers in 2018 and 2020, respectively.
Since then, FPL continued its expansion of solar fields. "FPL has been on a mission to turn the Sunshine State into a leader in clean energy and sustainability, and so much of it has been anchored in DeSoto County," said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy during dedication ceremonies earlier in May at the newest solar center.
DeSoto County Commissioner J.C. Deriso, who attended the dedication, said, "When our journey began in 2009, we couldn't have dreamed our legacy would kick off such a rapid solar expansion across the state, or that this county would be home to five solar energy centers and more than a million solar panels."
Silagy praised the county: "Every time FPL has decided to disrupt the status quo, push the limits or test new ideas, DeSoto County has shown up as an eager partner."
He also hinted at future partnerships with the county.
"The FPL Rodeo Solar Energy Center may be the last solar center on this site, but we hope it's just the beginning of many more innovative projects to come."
