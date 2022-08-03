The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes recently raised $1,000 for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County. They celebrated their efforts with a dinner at River City Grill. Pictured (front center) in pink and holding the group's banner, is Adeline Seakwood, the 99-year-old mother of FJT founder Nanette Leonard, who is standing to Seakwood's left. Seakwood is the Sunshine Lady for the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
PUNTA GORDA - The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a local social and service club numbering more than 300, recently celebrated its fundraising effort for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County.
FJT members who are originally from New Jersey and now reside in Charlotte County, periodically hold fundraisers to help local, nonprofit groups.
For their Christmas in July event, they chose Meals on Wheels, which has been serving Charlotte County since 1969 and each day delivers some 150 meals which are cooked, packaged, and delivered from the Port Charlotte facility.
For the Christmas in July event, participants donned holiday Santa hats and reindeer antlers, then gathered for a meal at River City Grill in Punta Gorda.
"We were so happy to present Debbie Chow, director of marketing, with $1,000 in gift cards and cash donations to support this wonderful organization," said FJT founder Nanette Leonard.
Founded in 2015, the FJTs began with only 10 members. They have raised food during the pandemic for families in Charlotte County, and prior to that held a food drive for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
Earlier in the year, they organized a Humanitarian Aid Relief effort for Ukraine.
Next on the agenda is their seventh annual Holiday Toy Drive in December for Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare.
In the past they raised so many toys that the surpluses were given to other nonprofit organizations in the county.
