Fresh Jersey Tomatoes.jpg

The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes recently raised $1,000 for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County. They celebrated their efforts with a dinner at River City Grill. Pictured (front center) in pink and holding the group's banner, is Adeline Seakwood, the 99-year-old mother of FJT founder Nanette Leonard, who is standing to Seakwood's left. Seakwood is the Sunshine Lady for the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA - The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a local social and service club numbering more than 300, recently celebrated its fundraising effort for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County.

FJT members who are originally from New Jersey and now reside in Charlotte County, periodically hold fundraisers to help local, nonprofit groups.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments