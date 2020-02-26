Fresh take: Arcadia Woman's Club, February minutes

The February Arcadia Woman's Club meeting was called to order and prayer was given by President Linda Waters. Fifteen members and a new guest, Dawn Durfee, were present. Birthday wishes were sung to Nancy Osgood—have a great year!
The speaker was introduced by Nancy Wiggington. Sara Walker is with the DeSoto County Education Foundation, Inc. Sara outlined three basic accomplishments and how they distribute resources, funds, grants for teachers and schools and academic clubs. The Foundation also provides support for student development, having managed over 30 scholarships for local students. We thank ALL local sponsors.
The tables were decorated with pink tablecloths, vases with pink and white flowers and chocolate kisses. Thanks to Linda Gromen for all the special touches for Valentine's effects.
Lunch was enjoyed by all, such great cooks we have!
The business meeting continued with Iris Varner, the topic making a difference. The secretary's report was given by Carolyn Adams and the treasurer's report by Iris Varner.
New business was discussed. On Saturday (Feb. 29) we will have a scholarship fund-raising event here at the clubhouse, 2288 NW American Legion Dr. We are hosting an indoor fleamarket, 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. We will be serving sloppy Joe's or hotdogs with chips and soda. We will have baked goods, books, craft items, clothes, etc., something for everyone. Looking forward to seeing you.
Celebration for our centennial was discussed and a date set for Jan. 16, 2021. Looking forward to state officers attending.
Look for us on Facebook; we have a site and will be updating it regularly. We play cards on Thursdays, see you there.
Plan your next party with us—call Asley Westberry, 863-558-4178, for arrangments. Security fees included.
