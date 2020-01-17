Fresh take: Arcadia Woman’s Club, January meeting, planning 100-year celebration

The Arcadia Woman's Club January meeting was called to order by President Linda Waters, with three new members present—Nancy Osgood, Susan Kuczenska and Janet Hanus. Welcome new members! Birthday wishes to Iris Varner. A wonderful lunch was enjoyed by all.
Devotion was read by Babs Ames. Honest Friend was a good outlook for being a true friend. Very inspiring. Thanks, Babs.
We opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. The program was conducted by Sherry Miralid, Arts & Crafts. Sherry had a table full of projects she and her daughter had made on her recent trip to Alaska. She will be entering the District 12 Arts & Crafts event on Feb. 8 in Punta Gorda. Good luck, Sherry. Everything looks great.
Minutes of the last meeting were read and a treasurer's report given by Iris Varner. Committee reports for our upcoming 100-year celebration were discussed and there was a request for ideas to make our club's special event a success. So let's put on our thinking caps and make it happen!
Linda handed out volunteer sheets for Easter baskets and suggestions for upcoming Earth Day projects. One project was another Tabula Tree for the front of the clubhouse.
Thanks to all the ladies who attended our Jan. 1 coffeebrunch. It was a fun time for all. Looking forward to seeing you all again. We play cards on Thursdays, see you there.
Plan your next party with us—call Ashley Westberry, 863-558-4178, for arrangments. Security fees included.
