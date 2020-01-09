Astronomy, if it is to be a lifelong pursuit, may find you in various parts of the country. In my life I have moved to several states for various reasons. In some cases, we moved to be closer to family or for health reasons. My interest in astronomy was first piqued when I lived in a town called Des Plaines, Illinois, a town I grew up in.
Des Plaines is a northwest suburb of Chicago. It was and is quite light-polluted. But my father’s backyard faced the Cook County Forest Preserves, so it provided a bit of a sanctuary for a budding astronomer. It was there that I first noticed a smudge of light in the sky I would later learn was the Seven Sisters or the Pleiades M45. My grandmother lived nearby in an old farmhouse. It was there that she told me stories of when she was a child, that she saw the most famous comet in history, “Halley.” Further intrigued by her stories, I wanted to see Halley for myself. (That is another story.)
Illinois, though badly light-polluted, offered some astronomical advantages. Across the border in Wisconsin my family owned a couple of acres on the shores of Lake Michigan near the town of Algoma, which is about 200 miles from Des Plaines and just south of Green Bay. It was very dark there with a wonderful night sky. But it was very cold in the winter, and the biggest mosquitos I ever saw made their home there all summer long.
Southern Illinois also offered some nice views of the stars. A friend of mine had a home in Blue Mound, Illinois, and would let me set up my telescope there in his backyard. All this was fine but required a bit of traveling and planning. On these road trips one quickly learns that if you did not bring it with you, you will not have it.
Time to move
From Illinois, my wife followed me in my lifelong dream to own a big piece of land in the backwoods of the Missouri Ozarks. There in Dent County near the Mark Twain National Forest I found 105 acres with two houses. Great sky, if fact some of the best I had ever seen, right in my backyard! But after 10 years in the backwoods, my wife had had enough. She missed shopping, culture, good doctors and other things a person might want. Who could blame her?
Sunshine state of mind
Considering that there the nearest mediocre pizza was some 50 miles away, and five miles to take out the trash, I thought, “why not give Florida a try?” After all the rather famous planetary imager, Don Parker, worked from there claiming the humidity in Florida’s air helped to stabilize his images.
Florida did offer some very low horizons for certain astronomical events, and some of the greatest lightning and rainbow displays I had ever seen. However, the night sky was rather light-polluted and many folks there seemed unaware of the damage caused by light pollution.
Unfortunately, Florida was not for us. Many things I loved about Florida included hunting fossils in the Peace River, thunderstorms, gopher tortoises, and the many fine friends we found there. But I craved the darkness of the night sky.
Arizoned out
Our next stop was Sedona, Arizona, a recently designated a dark-sky community by the International Dark Sky Association. Quite an accomplishment made by the people of this state who seem quite aware of the importance of preserving the beauty of the natural world.
Sedona has a beautiful night sky with nearby national forests when total darkness is required. But the beautiful mountains here often pose a problem when seeking out a low horizon for certain astronomical events.
Lessons learned
Each area of the country offers different opportunities to view the sky. The astronomer must be willing to adapt to various conditions. Investing in light-pollution filters when working in areas that are badly light-polluted is wise. And keeping your equipment mobile is important for avoiding obstructions.
The sky belongs to everyone. And to enjoy its beauty and splendor to the fullest, we must adapt and work with it, modifying equipment as needed, staying mobile, and taking advantage of observing what the sky has to offer in a certain area, these are the lessons I have learned.
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.