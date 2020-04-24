How many times over the years have you heard the question, "Anything good on TV?"
These days, you do well to find anything that doesn't involve the COVID-19, being quarantined, or politics. But I digress.
I read somewhere a while back that by the time a person turns 65 years old, they've seen nine years worth of television. I hit that magic age this month and find myself scratching my noggin and wondering how in the world I could've been held captive by that one-eyed monster we used to call the boob tube for that long.
And now I'm wishing I had a dollar for every TV commercial I sat through.
Admittedly, as a child I was glued to the TV every Saturday morning for several hours worth of cartoons. Most every night back then the two or three channels we got featured westerns, so of course I was watching those with my daddy. And who didn't watch "Bonanza" and "Walt Disney" on Sunday nights? Thanks to my dad, we had to watch "The Lawrence Welk Show," "The Mitch Miller Show" (follow the bouncing ball, remember singing along?), and "The Red Skelton Show."
I'm not complaining, though.
Thinking about everybody being quarantined these days, that estimated total of nine years worth of TV by age 65 might be able to be rounded up to an even decade. Haven't you watched so much television lately that your eyeballs are nearly worn slap out? At least it's available to watch 24 hours per day, rather than the TV stations signing off at midnight with the national anthem, before leaving you with nothing to look at for the rest of the night but that old test pattern with the Indian chief's head on it. Remember that?
After thinking about all the TV I'm supposed to have watched over my lifetime, now I'm wondering just what all could've kept my attention for so many endless hours. If I had to start a list, it would include reruns of "The Three Stooges" shorts, lots of football games, "The Munsters," "WKRP in Cincinnati," "CSI," "Gunsmoke," "Daniel Boone," "M*A*S*H," "The Adventures of Superman," "Columbo," 1950s horror movies on Friday night's "Shock Theater," stuff from the food channel such as "Chopped" and "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," "Candid Camera," and quite a few more. But even so, how could they add up to nine years?
Me and TV go back a long ways. When my dad was stationed in Alaska in the late 1950s, my mom and I lived in Miami and we had a TV. The shows I recall most are "Captain Kangaroo" and "The Lone Ranger." Once, my dad had taken our TV out of its casing to work on it, and I crawled inside and was tapping on the glass, shouting, "Look, daddy, I'm on TV!" Of course he grabbed his camera and took a photo, and of course I feel stupid for having done that. "Say something or do something," he told me, which I'm sure I did.
One time we were visiting my wife's grandparents in rural Georgia and I was capturing the vacation with my big ol' VHS shoulder camera. I hooked the video camera up to their TV and was playing it like a movie, which astonished them. Her Paw-Paw said to his wife, "Look, mother! We're on the TV!" And then he wanted to call down the road to my wife's uncle and tell him to turn on his TV so he could see it too, after asking what channel it was on. That's a true and precious story.
Another time, I got in trouble for destroying an indoor plant my mama had on the coffee table because it blocked my view of the TV from a certain chair across the room. I simply went to the junk drawer (admit it, you have one of those drawers, too), got the scissors, came back to the living room, and cut that thing off down near dirt level. I believe I got TV restriction for that adventure, and I haven't done it since.
Like many of you, I got in a lot of time standing outside, twisting the antenna pole in effort to find better TV reception. "A little more ... a little more ... too much! Go back the other way. No, not that far, just a little more back ... that's it!" And by then I'd already missed half of whatever it was that I wanted to watch. At other times we'd wrap tin foil around the TV's rabbit ears and move them around to get a clearer picture — remember those?
We only got two channels for forever, CBS and NBC, and didn't have ABC until I was in high school. Then later we got a couple of UHF channels that made us switch wires on the back of the TV, and we thought we had arrived, and were stepping in some pretty high cotton!
And then along came the television remote. By then we felt like rich folks — no more running back and forth to manually change channels, no more risking losing your seat, and all was well with the world. To this day I love being the one with the remote control. I don't channel surf as much as I used to, but feel I could've won a surfing competition and should have a shelf full of trophies. I was a clickin' and grinnin' fool. Like comedian Jerry Seinfeld says, "Men don't want to know what's on — they just want to know what else is on."
This virus mess has affected so much of our normal lives that it's making our existence feel a bit surreal. And being stuck at home so much and having to adapt so much, it's like everybody is the star of their own reality show that nobody watches because they're too busy trying to survive their own. I can't speak for y'all, but I'm ready for this season's episodes to be over with!
That's about all I have to say about this for now. Besides, I don't want to take up too much of your time, so you can go back to watching more TV.
Take care until then, and be sure to tune in next week, same Bat-time and same Bat-channel!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.