Fresh take: Cross Creek RV Resort's Pet Parade and Silent Auction, supporting K9 Partners for Patriots

Cross Creek RV Resort on Feb. 29 held its 5th annual Pet Parade and silent auction. Twenty-five pets, 23 dogs, one Senegal parrot and one guinea pig paraded in the clubhouse; people voted for their favorite by paying $1 a vote! Following the parade, some dogs came up on stage to perform tricks. Some dogs were costumed and all pets were very charming and entertaining.
As well as the Pet Parade, there was a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing. Local businesses were very supportive and generous as they gave us numerous gift cards for the silent auction.
At Cross Creek RV Resort, we strive to contribute to our community and to actively participate in activities that support nonprofits such as K9 Partners for Patriots. With the great participation at this year’s Pet Parade and silent auction, we raised $1,616 for K9 Partners for Patriots.
We wish to thank everyone who contributed into making this fundraising event such a resounding success!
Cross Creek RV Resort, Arcadia, is proud to support K9 Partners for Patriots, a nonprofit that takes rescue dogs and offers a 19-week free program for veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury. During the 19-week program, these veterans learn how to train the dog to become their service dog.
