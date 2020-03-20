It looks like we might be in for the long haul with this COVID-19 pandemic that's sweeping the nation, spreading fear and precaution like a prairie fire on a windy day. And since it's basically a worldwide concern now, we've got no place to retreat to, other than home, where we stand guard over our provisions, most notably, that white stuff that comes in rolls.
The cabinet may no longer be the safest place to put it, and some are likely emptying their gun safes and stashing it there. We've come a long way in the past few weeks, haven't we? And I'm not sure it's been progress that we've made. It feels more like we're hunkering down for a hurricane that's not coming and that the Zombie Apocalypse will be starting as soon as the last of the toilet paper has been flushed.
Let's get hold of ourselves, y'all. We'll survive this dark chapter in our history and will likely see a movie or read a book about it some day. It will be about us using elbow bumps rather than handshakes, us binge watching every halfway decent TV series, and if it gets hard enough, about us wondering if two cans of Alpo are enough to make a meatloaf. And if the cereal runs out, we can put milk and sugar in a bowl of Meow Mix for the purr-fect breakfast meal.
Coming soon to a theater near you! That is, if they ever reopen them.
Some restaurants are closing up until it all passes, while others are limiting the number of patrons they can serve, as they cordon off groups to keep them away from each other. And you're lucky to find salt and pepper shakers still on the table, as well as ketchup. You know it's getting serious when it begins affecting our vittles!
Many churches are closing their doors, while others are encouraging members to watch church on TV or social media. Some others are opting to meet outside, like our ancestors did, in the brush arbors that preceded the church buildings we have today. They'll have to do without air-conditioning, won't be singing words off a screen, and finally have to relinquish their favorite pew that they've been holding the fort on for their family that goes back a century or two — oh, the humanity of it all!
Parents with children under 18 are now saddled with them 24/7, and are figuring out that all those parent-teacher conferences over behavior suddenly might have some merit. Imagine that. I can't speak for all parents, but if it was me, I'd be struggling now a lot worse than I did back then, in efforts to teach my kids something. I can still remember the names of Christopher Columbus's ships, but everything beyond that is pretty fuzzy. I wonder if Alexa could help?
The price of gas is dropping faster than my grade average would if I were a student today. We're all gassed up ... with no place to go. It's under two dollars per gallon in many places, and even under a buck in Kentucky right now! Sure, we got lots of cheap gas, but can't afford to go anywhere because we've spent all our money on toilet paper, ramen noodles, and jugs of water that we could actually be filling out of our faucets and spigots. It's starting to feel like one of those campy horror movies from the 1950s, and the credits can't start rolling soon enough!
We're supposed to be practicing "social distancing" by keeping at least six feet between us and limiting the number of those we gather with. Seems more like anti-social distancing to me. Thank goodness for social media, right? What if we were all in our self-imposed quarantine and the internet was suddenly gone? A twist to that old John Lennon song would go, "Imagine there's no Facebook ... I wonder if you can...."
If your pantry is like mine, it's stocked like we'll be snowed in for six months. We're not out of the woods yet, so consume sensibly. I'd hate to feast sumptuously for months and suddenly the trucks stop delivering and the grocery stores dry up. That might call for some serious imagination. Actually, when it's nearly all gone, it'd be like that show "Chopped." Let's see, I have a chicken bullion cube, half a jar of peanut butter, and a rutabaga. This is gonna be one meal to remember!
All I can say is that I hope this gets over with as soon as possible. The inconveniences we're dealing with pale in comparison with those who are losing their lives because of the virus. So may we all pray that scientists will find a cure quickly.
And let's play nicely with each other in the meantime.
