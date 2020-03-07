Fresh take: Early morning occultation of the planet Mars

Early Tuesday morning our moon occulted (or covered) the planet Mars. On this chilly morning of Feb. 18, our moon rose in a waning crescent phase with an illumination of 24 percent. Slender and fairly bright this moon — a remnant of the full “Snow Moon” or full “Hunger Moon” as it is sometimes called — it would be easy to spot as it climbed through the red rock formations and pine trees.
For these occultation events, it is always a good idea to go out the night before to estimate the position of the moon when the event occurs. For me here in Arizona, the moon would rise at about 3:30 a.m. (Mountain Time), and should be over the trees about an hour later.
Times predicted for the disappearance and reappearance of the planet are published in advance by online magazines such as “Sky and Telescope” and by the International Occultation Timing Association, a volunteer organization that gathers data from the timing of astronomical events and provides information as to when these events will occur.
These predicted times are often given in astronomical Universal Time or UT, ahead of standard Mountain Time by seven hours. Therefore, we must subtract seven hours from the published occultation prediction times to view the event here in Arizona.
When selecting your ground to view or photograph astronomical events, timing and placement of your equipment is everything. Avoiding trees, mountains, neighbors landscape lights is something to consider. Though Sedona, Arizona, is a designated Dark Sky Community, problems still exist. Tall pine trees and well-meant yard lights can hamper your attempts for viewing the beauty of the night sky, for instance.
So, I must admit my predictions for the beginning of the occultation were a bit off. At 4:30 a.m. the moon had just cleared the neighbors pine trees with Mars nowhere in sight. Mars that night shone to a magnitude +1.2 and should have been easy to spot. Still no Mars. Either I was dead wrong about dates and times or the angry red planet was hidden behind the moon.
Time would tell, so I let my Cannon video camera roll as my 8-inch field Maksutov telescope tracked the moon. I was using a focal reducer with that Vixen telescope that widened the field of view enough to capture the entire lunar disk.
Mars in its orbit appears, to us, as a mere five arcseconds in diameter. So this occultation would not be as dramatic as it might have been when Mars could appear as large as 22.6 arcseconds in diameter as it will this October when it reaches opposition.
Mars averages about 225 million kilometers from the earth. This distance can, however, vary between 54 million kilometers and 401 million kilometers. And the moon is some 360,461 kilometers away from the earth. Making an observation of a lunar occultation is a way to prove to yourself that an object like Mars is indeed farther way than the moon and not just a tiny object orbiting in front of it!
Now nearly an hour had elapsed and the first hint of morning twilight entered the sky. There it was! Through the camera back I saw the red planet rise over the dark limb of the moon! The camera rolled and I captured the event.
Occultations of Mars would happen four or five more times in 2020 ... but this would be the only one visible from North America. My calculations for the start of the occultation were off just a bit so I did miss that, but with some patience I was able to witness and film the “Angry Red Planet” as it rose on the moon!
