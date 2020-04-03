So much for having to do only two weeks of solitary confinement, thanks to this virus pandemic. Looks like we're in it for the rest of the month now, so that means we'll either have to find new ways to pass the time, be satisfied repeating everything (like in that "Groundhog Day" movie), or succumb to cabin fever. Good luck!
As for me, I'm still doing some stuff as usual, only more carefully. Here's what got me through the last two weeks of March:
Day One: Scored toilet paper with my wife, pretending we didn't know each other in the store, so we could double up. Also, binged that knife/cutlery show and nearly bought a truckload of 'em for $59.95!
Day Two: Organized my junk drawer, a Herculean feat. Also, learned that fried bacon goes good in a PB&J. How have I missed that all these years?!
Day Three: Actually checked my emails and found out I have many thousands. Also, read the tags on my pillows and mattresses and decided to get crazy and cut them off. Send the tag police — they'll never take me alive!
Day Four: Smeared Elmer's Glue on my hands and peeled it off after it dried, like I did in elementary school ... several times. Also, waved at the garbage man and now we're Facebook friends.
Day Five: Alphabetized the food in the pantry. Enjoyed that so much that I did it to the shirts hanging in my closet, by color. Also, looked for shapes in the clouds ... and I think I found Jimmy Hoffa.
Day Six: Built a replica of the Eiffel Tower with tongue depressors and toothpicks. Also, set a few ants on fire with my magnifying glass. Now they're fire ants for real.
Day Seven: Added a few new letters to the alphabet that I made up, but I'm having a hard time making them work in my crossword puzzle book. Also, decided that about 75 percent of all crossword puzzles contain the answers epee, oboe, and Etna.
Day Eight: Counted the squares of a whole roll of toilet paper to confirm the advertised amount. They were right. Also, spent the afternoon rolling the paper back up, but now it will only fit on my paper towel holder, which my wife won't let me hang on the wall in the bathroom.
Day Nine: Hung up on several telephone solicitors. Also, sort of wish they'd have called back when it got so quiet around the house that I could hear my bread getting stale.
Day Ten: Almost washed my truck. Also, burned out the light in the fridge by making too many trips to it.
Day Eleven: Tried chasing squirrels with my dog Willy. No wonder he never catches them — those things are fast! Also, forgot what day it was, but decided my calendar must be on the fritz because March seemed to have sprouted a couple extra weeks.
Day Twelve: Gave names to all the trees in my yard, and I think Carl is my favorite. Also, remarked to my wife that the news lady on TV needs to do something with those eyebrows.
Day Thirteen: Invented an imaginary friend and named him Dumorphius. We spent the day playing hide-n-seek but I had to let him go because he wouldn't play fair (being invisible, you know).
Day Fourteen: Took some old records off the shelf and tried doing that Tom Cruise dance from the movie "Risky Business." Found out real quick that only crazy people dance in slippery socks and that tile floors are quite unforgiving. Also, I was trying to start a game of Charades with our neighbors through the window, and they thought something was ailing me and called 911.
And now here we are, in the middle of a month-long stay-at-home voluntary lockdown, and it's like somebody hit the pause button on life. That stuff I did for two weeks seems surreal. Maybe it wasn't real. Who knows, at this stage?
This is not where I thought I'd be in life the day I turned 65, so I think that in all fairness I should get a do-over and be able to wait till next year to be that old. That is, unless somebody was going to give me 65 rolls of toilet paper for my birthday....
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.