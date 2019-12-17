Fresh take: Get ready for holiday travel, AAA vehicle safety tips

Nearly 5.5 million Floridians are preparing to gas-up their vehicles to hit the holiday road. Unfortunately, thousands of us will face car trouble along the way.
AAA expects to rescue more than 853,000 stranded motorists between Dec. 21-Jan. 1. The three most common reasons are flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts, said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group.
"Driving on under-inflated tires is the No. 1 cause for tire blowouts, but there are many other things that can go wrong on the road. Consider getting a professional inspection before your trip. A trusted mechanic can check your tires, battery, brakes, belts and hoses in hopes of helping you avoid spending the holidays on the roadside."
Drivers can visit aaa.com/autorepair to find a trusted local repair facility that has been inspected and certified by AAA. Even if drivers do not have time to see a mechanic, there are a variety of things they can look for, to lower the odds of a holiday breakdown.
Check the following:
Tire pressure and tread: Inspect all four tires and the spare (if you have one). Look for cuts, gouges or sidewall bulges. Check the tire tread by inserting a quarter upside down between the tread. If you can still see the top of George Washington's head, you need new tires. Check tire pressure before driving. Inflate to the manufacturer's specifications, which are normally outlined on a sticker in the driver door jam.
Battery: If your vehicle is slow to start, your battery is dying. Battery life is shortened by extreme temperatures and vibration caused by poor connections. Have a service professional check your battery to determine the remaining capacity and to ensure the hardware is secure.
Wiper blades and windshield cleaner fluid: If wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, it's time for new blades.
Brakes: If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when applying the brakes, get them professionally inspected. If a repair or replacement is needed, use the Repair Cost Estimator to help anticipate costs.
Belts and hoses: Replace belts that are cracked, glazed or frayed. As a general rule, drive belts should be replaced every 60,000 miles. Also radiator hoses should not leak or be worn, brittle, or excessively soft.
Engine oil and other fluids: Ensure engine oil, coolant and brake transmission, and power steering fluids are all at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. If you're unsure, ask a pro.
Emergency kit supplies: Kits should include a cellphone charger, car battery booster cables, flashlight and extra batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, non-perishable snacks for people and pets, emergency flares or reflectors, rain poncho, basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves and shop rags or paper towels.
