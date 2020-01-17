Registration for the 2020 Heartland Senior Games is open. This year South Florida State College is doing everything in its power to improve the registration process to eliminate errors.
Registration deadlines start today (Jan. 17) and all registrations must be received two weeks prior to the event. The online system will automatically reject any registration submitted after the deadline.
All men and women 50 and older are encouraged to participate. Don't be disappointed, register today by visiting: www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames. Once there click on "online application."
Anyone who has tried to register online without success is invited to call 863-784-7032 or 863-784-7466, where Tina Gottus or Debbie Gutierrez will be more than happy to assist.
The 2019 Heartland Senior Games had a record number of residents from DeSoto County take part in bowling, cycling, euchre, golf, mah jongg, pickleball, tennis and track and field. We hope to see even more in 2020.
The great news is that Theresa Mansfield of Cross Creek RV Resort has agreed to coordinate the mah-jongg tournament, which will be held in the Entertainment Center at Cross Creek on Feb. 13. This will be the first time that an event has been hosted in DeSoto County.
The $25 registration fee guarantees participants a dri-fit shirt, lunch at most events and a good chance to win a medal. That one fee also allows competitors to take part in as many events as they wish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.