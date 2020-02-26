SEBRING — Forty cyclists from across central Florida met Feb. 15 on the back roads of Sun n Lake to compete in 5K and 10K time trials. The athletes ranged in age from their 50s to 80s and rode bikes in all price ranges, from your standard department store models with no gears, to sleek lightweight racing bikes.
This year only one recumbent bike was entered, with Joan Alberty of Tanglewood being the sole rider having the luxury of stretching out with a backrest.
Because of the wide difference in bicycles and riding abilities, plans are underway to divide the time trials into two divisions for 2021. There would be a competitive division for those devoted to the sport. These riders would have the chance to compete for a spot at the Florida State Games. As well, there would be a recreational division for those who enjoy the outdoors and a chance to exercise while enjoying the countryside at a slower speed. Medals would be awarded to riders in both divisions in their five year age/gender groupings.
South Florida State College appreciates the fact that Sun n Lake makes the back roads available for the time trials each year. The riders started at Balboa and Sun n Lake Boulevard, headed east to Gerona, north to Cortez, west to Balboa and south to the finish line by Luenga Avenue.
Saturday was much cooler than the weather had been for several days. Although it felt chilly when cyclists began to arrive at the course shortly after 7 a.m., it very quickly warmed up to an ideal temperature for riding.
The fastest time of the day in the 5K time trial, a blistering 7:48, was recorded by a female rider, MJ Chappy of Lake Placid, competing in the 55 to 59 age group. Left in the dust by MJ were several men proving they were no slouches by turning in terrific times.
Al Lafleur (50 to 54) travelled from Stuart to post an 8:01 timing. Allen Hughes (75 to 79) of Tarpon Springs, a perennial competitor in the Heartland Senior Games, turned in an 8:14 clocking. Paul Yettaw (50-54) from Spring Hill sped across the finish line in 8:21. He was followed very closely by Tom Cherry (70-74) out of Groveland and who posted a time of 8:25.
In the 10K, Allen Hughes posted the fastest time at 14:54, with Tom Cherry having the second fastest at 16:52. Again, MJ Chappy led all women with her 18:22 posting.
Brenda Shevchik from Craig's RV Resort in Arcadia was the lone representative from DeSoto County. She rode off with a silver medal in the 70 to 74 age group.
Shevchik would love to be joined by others from her park and the many other resorts in the area. The format proposed for 2021, where the highly competitive riders will compete in a separate category from the recreational riders, might be just what is needed to entice others to test their speed and endurance.
Complete results of the 5K and 10K time trials and all other events will be posted on the South Florida State College website, www.southflorida.edu/heartlandseniorgames. Heartland Senior Games run through Friday.
