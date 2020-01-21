Tina Gottus, director of Corporate and Community Education Department at South Florida State College, is pleased to announce that more than 400 athletes have already registered for the 2020 Heartland Senior Games.
Registration has now been cut off for pickleball and euchre, however, men and women 50 and older still have a few days to register for golf, bowling, shuffleboard and mah jongg. The registration cut off dates for cycling, table tennis, track and field, swimming, tennis and bridge are all in early February.
Those planning to take part in track and field at Avon Park H.S. on Feb. 22 may select up to six events. The 5K will start at 8 a.m. The approximate starting times for other events are: 9 a.m.—discus, shot put, 1500M; 10 a.m.—long jump, high jump; 11 a.m.—800m, 200m; 12 p.m.—400m, 100m, 50m.
Swimmers competing at the Highlands County YMCA on Feb. 24 are advised that they may choose to compete in as many as six events. The tentative order of events is: 50 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 50 breast, 200 back, 100 breast, 100 individual medley, 500 free, 100 back, 50 free, 200 breast, 50 back, 100 free, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly.
Register at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandseniorgames. For assistance, call 863-784-7032 or 863-784-7466, or email communityeducation@southflorida.edu.
Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to both men and women in each five year age bracket. Those finishing in the top five in an athletic event will qualify for the Florida Senior Games to be held in Fort Lauderdale in December.
The Heartland Senior Games are enhanced with the support of sponsors. Each of the silver sponsors has a unique connection to the games. Unfortunately, some of our keenest competitors have had to undergo operations at Advent Health. Fortunately, each has recovered quickly and has had nothing but praise for the treatment received. The Alan Jay Automotive Network hopes that most of the competitors will reach their event driving in an Alan Jay vehicle. Turner Furniture, a long time silver sponsor, encourages competitors to get a good night's sleep before each event on a Turner Furniture bed and to relax on a recliner from Turner Furniture following competition. Bryant Musselman of Edward Jones is our newest sponsor. He would like to help anyone participating in the Games with their financial plans.
