The Highlands County Family YMCA was the site of the 2020 Heartland Senior Games swim meet on Feb. 24.
The weather turned out to be absolutely perfect for the noon start.
Swimmers were welcomed by Tammy Snow from South Florida State College and Megan Wolfe, aquatic director at the YMCA.
On hand to time swimmers were Kathi Flyte, Jim Kloster, Kathy Sponholtz and Susan Whalen, with lots of help from Megan Wolfe. Recording times to make certain that medals were awarded properly was Geoff Fabb.
As with many of the Heartland Senior Games events, most of the participants were from Sebring. Sun n Lake swimmers were Brett Bullard, Judy Granger, Julie and Joe Oblon. Tanglewood was represented by Jan and Don Crone, Mary Kloster and Mike Whalen. Whisper Lake competitors were Carol Buchanan, Tim Hudy and Carolynn Lanning. Lynn and Earl Bosley came from Sebring Country Estates, Butch Alphonse from Buttonwood Bay, Geraldine Fabb from the Bluffs of Sebring and Tom Brennan from Francis I. Susie Buelow was the lone competitor from Avon Park.
Our oldest swimmer, Walter Herbruck, another Sebring resident, churned through the water to the delight of all present, getting a loud standing ovation at the completion of each of his races as well as with each medal presented to him. This amazing man will turn 91 in May and can be found swimming at the YMCA most mornings.
It was a delight to have new faces, especially our three youngest swimmers, all in their fifties. Brett Bullard swims five or six times a week with the Highlands Hurricanes swim team coached by Megan Wolfe and her father, Marvin. Constantine Hanzivasilis of Nokomis wanted to attempt a triathlon but thought he'd better start smaller. He noticed an item online about Senior Games and eventually discovered the Heartland Games and signed up for his first swim meet. Mike Whalen, from Newfoundland, Canada, winters at Tanglewood and practiced daily to compete in the Heartland Senior Games swim meet for the first time. All enjoyed the experience and should be back next year. When the three of them competed head to head in the freestyle, they moved through the water with blazing speed creating quite the wake.
In addition to Hanzivasilis, four other swimmers traveled to Sebring to qualify for the Florida State Games to be held in Fort Lauderdale in December. Tim Fening drove up from Ave Maria, which is located south of Immokalee, to compete in the 65 to 69 year old group. He turned in some impressive times that were very close to those of the three young fellows in their fifties. Jay Delauzon, from Delray Beach, is obviously a seasoned swimmer whose times were excellent. Sandra Cathey of Pompano Beach also did remarkably well in the 70 to 74 bracket with many times that were faster than her younger competitors.
Denise Blaine arrived from Solivita in Poinciana with her own three person cheering section. Her friends were impressed with the laid back, friendly atmosphere at the meet where everyone was cheering for everyone else. They say it is the best local senior games swim meet they have been to. Blaine enjoyed the day and appreciated that the schedule was altered, as needed, to accommodate those with back to back events. She was skeptical of the in-the-water starts for each race but found it to be much less stressful. Blaine plans to return in 2021 with other swimmers from Solivita.
Competing in five year age/gender groupings, the swimmers were limited to six events and they all went home weighed down by their medals.
Taking home six gold medals each were Susie Buelow, Brett Bullard, Geraldine Fabb and Mike Whalen. Heading off with 5 gold medals around their necks were Denise Blaine and Sandra Cathey. Sporting four gold and two silver was Constantine Hanzivasilis. Both Jay Delauzon and Walter Herbruck wore four gold medals home. Judy Granger picked up three golds and three silvers while Tim Hudy had three gold and two silver. Triple gold winners were Earl Bosley and Tim Fening. Julie Oblon captured two gold and two silver while Jan Crone had two gold, a silver and a bronze. Carolynn Lanning added a bronze to her two gold medals. Tom Brennan and Joe Oblon each won two golds. Don Crone had a gold and two silver while Mary Kloster had a gold and one silver. Lynn Bosley earned a single gold while Carol Buchanan had a silver and a bronze and Butch Alphonese a bronze.
