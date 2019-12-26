Fresh take: Highlands Hammock to host Florida Humanities Speaker Series

Join Highlands Hammock in sharing history, culture, stories, folk life and art across the generations!
Sebring: Highlands Hammock State Park is celebrating Florida and its rich cultural heritage through a Florida Humanities speaker program series that will examine keystones in Florida history, culture, folklore, art and the environment from the 1900s to the present. The three lectures will be held on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. in the park recreation hall during the months of January, February and March. The lectures, which are free and open to the public, will be preceded by “Meet and Greet” informal chats, book signings and sales at 6 p.m.
Dr. Gary Mormino, professor emeritus of history, University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, will present the first program, “A New Florida Dream or Sunset?” Dr. Mormino reveals how Florida became a Sunbelt megastate, now the third most populous state in the country. He will trace the state’s meteoric rise encompassing revolutions in agriculture, technology, and demographics and will also examine the development of Florida as a retirement mecca and a world tourist destination which resulted from the genius of Walt Disney and the strong attraction of tourists to the beach. Visitors will learn about the great social, cultural, and economic forces that transformed Florida into the Sunshine State and the impacts that followed.
Professional storyteller Dr. Caren Neile also presents the second program “Short Takes: A Grab Bag of Old Florida Stories” on Feb. 11. Visitors will hear some fascinating yarns culled from central Florida and other Florida locales.
David Schmidt, curator of the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum at Highlands Hammock State Park, closes the series with “Charles R. Knight: The Artist Who Saw Through Time” on March 3.
Not only was Knight a great American wildlife artist whose works hang in natural history museums from New York to Los Angeles, he was also a highly successful WPA artist who completed the 1942 mural of saber-toothed cats and mastodons for the Sebring post office, now hanging in the Sebring public library.
As parking is limited, visitors may park in the overflow field and walk or take a tram shuttle to the recreation hall. ADA parking will also be available at the recreation hall. All programs are sponsored by Florida Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Additional funding is from the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park, Inc. and Highlands Hammock State Park.
Highlands Hammock is at 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle are waived after 6 p.m. 863-386-6094, FloridaStateParks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.