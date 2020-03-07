These days it looks like there are only two topics if you want to catch up on the news — the presidential race, and the coronavirus, aka COVID-19.
One is about as ugly as the other, and people are up in arms about both. I flipped a coin and so the virus is what's on the menu for this week from me.
Let me preface this by saying I am in no way downplaying a virus that is killing people, nor am I making fun of it — I'm just commenting on it in my own way, after cogitating on it for a bit. I'm putting that out there before anybody misinterprets it and starts storming my gate with pitchforks and torches.
The COVID-19 is a scary thing, no doubt. We've had several deaths in the US as I write this, and there may be a few more by the time you're reading it. I pray not. Some are dismissing it because a warning about it has been on spray cans of Lysol for years now, but apparently this is a new and deadlier strain. As if there aren't already a million ways to die, now we have one more.
Honestly, I've never been a germaphobe, unlike some folks I've crossed paths with. Most of the time, I subscribe to the five-second rule if a morsel of food hits the floor (especially fried gizzards), and I'd be fighting over it with my dog Willy, if he was allowed in the house. So I ain't skeered of a germ or two. I absent mindedly chew on pencils and pens, shake hands with more folks than I probably ought to, pick up litter off the street or sidewalk, and have made coffee from creeks and rivers when camping for all my life. One time my buddy Bruce and I cooked with river water while camping and the next day we found a dead, bloated cow in the water. Upstream from us, of course. We lived to tell the tale, for what it's worth.
I'm happy that countless scientists and labs are busy working on a cure and I look forward to their success. I'm okay with the reporting of the news about the virus, other than how some are politicizing and weaponizing it to some extent. The main thrust should be information on how best to make everyone as safe as possible. And from what I've seen so far, common sense and the practice of stuff we should've been doing all our lives is the best approach.
Wash your hands. Thoroughly. With warm water and soap. And do it often. Carry hand sanitizers and/or wet wipes with you and use them. We all know how colds and the flu get spread in public, so cover your coughs and sneezes and dodge anybody who is spreading their possible illnesses in that manner. Germs know no boundaries and play no favorites. Be especially vigilant with children, as they love to touch everything and the little ones seem bent on putting whatever they get hold of in their mouths. Ew.
I shouldn't have to say this, but public bathrooms should be avoided at all cost. Hold it till you get home, if possible. If you can't, then wipe everything down before you touch it. Use a paper towel to open the door on the way out.
Another thing — think twice about handling all those spoons, scoops, and tongs if you eat at a buffet. Wipe down the menu if it's laminated, as well as the salt and pepper shakers, ketchup bottle, etc.
I used to never think twice about grabbing a shopping buggy (that's "cart" to some of y'all), but now I wipe down the handle and other areas of it. That's because I've seen a million little snotty-nosed kids sitting in the buggies with their grubby little hands all over the place.
Remember as kids when we'd avoid the opposite sex because we were sure they had "cooties?" If this virus keeps up and spreads more, it might not be a bad idea, except avoid everybody, if possible. "Don't germ it, be a hermit!" That can be our motto, maybe. Practice air kisses and air hugs, and do knuckle bumps, rather than handshakes. I know a guy who is such a germaphobe that he will only bump elbows with you. I never heard of him getting sick, so maybe he's onto something.
For right now, let's make the virus a matter of prayer. May we not spread a virus, but useful information. And don't spread fear. Chicken Little belongs in the children's book, not as an outcry of the hysterical. And don't emulate the boy that cried wolf, either.
Wash your hands of idle talk about the virus, just as you wash your hands to drown germs. Use common sense when touching anything, as there are all sorts of other ailments waiting for you to drop your guard, besides the Coronavirus.
Use disinfectants — let us spray, and let us pray. And lets be safe out there.
