More than 100 cyclists will roll into DeSoto County for the second annual Ride for Tiny Town on (Saturday) Feb. 8. The event is a fundraiser for DeSoto Cares Homeless Services and is geared toward cyclists of all abilities. There are 10-, 30- and 60-mile routes. All rides begin and end at Mosaic Arena, home of The Arcadia All Florida Championship Rodeo. Advance registration is encouraged. Payment in person is by cash or check only. Riders may register or check in noon-6 p.m. (Friday) Feb. 7, or Saturday morning up to one half hour before start time.
"Riders are coming from all across the state," said event director Karen Smoke. "We have riders from Charlotte, DeSoto, Highlands, Lee, Polk and St. Lucie counties. Many are snowbird riders who come down from Indiana, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Canada and more just to ride in our great weather."
Special guests of the Ride are Elaine Becker and Bill Schroder, who together have been cycling over 100 years.
"When I met them in November, I immediately knew they were special people and wanted to honor their commitment to cycling in some way," said Smoke.
Elaine and Bill met over 45 years ago at a workshop for leaders of a youth ride across the country to celebrate the nation's bicentennial. Bill led a group of teens on the cycling trek, and they still get together for annual reunion rides. Elaine rode across the county, but not with Bill's group. They kept in touch and occasionally did rides together, then in 1995 they became a couple. Together they've biked in 44 states and 13 countries, much of it as self-contained cyclists—carrying all their gear, purchasing food along the way, and pitching a tent at night. Becker and Schroder are members of Highlands Pedalers and assist with cycling events, providing SAG or registering riders. They are members of several cycling advocacy and safety groups, and promote cycling at every chance that rolls their way.
"We got to talking about the (Tiny Town) Ride and Arcadia, they asked me if the Oak Park Inn was still open. I told them the saga of the inn's damage from Hurricane Irma, change in ownership, and recent re-opening," said Smoke. "I'll get you a room at the inn if you'll come over to do the Ride," promised Smoke, and then the next week she approached owner Sanjay Patel about sponsoring the ride. He was more than happy to comp a room for the event. Many local businesses have been very generous in supporting the Ride.
The 10-mile slow roll is aimed at anyone who bikes, especially those who want to bike more but are not accustomed to riding beyond their neighborhood. Riding on the roads can be daunting at first, but once you learn the basic rules and how to communicate with drivers, the open road awaits you. A safety briefing before the ride will be offered by Lisa Indovino, Safe Routes to School coordinator, who will also provide helmets for those who do not have them. Learn how to ride safely on roads with traffic, plus when to use the sidewalk. Riders requiring helmets should arrive by 8:30 a.m. Children under the age of 10 are welcome to ride with an adult. Slow Roll riders will enjoy a light breakfast with fresh juice from Joshua Citrus. Start time is 9:15 a.m.
Sixty- and 30-mile routes (start times 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., respectively) will attract more serious riders. Distance riders will enjoy a great breakfast from El Charro Mexican Restaurant, and a lunch prepared by Arcadia Rodeo Association, Oak Park Inn and Myshelley's Kitchen. Fully stocked rest stops will be at Arcadia Elks Club, Owens School, Joshua Citrus, and the 60-mile riders will also make a stop at King's Memorial Park in Fort Ogden. Food for the rest stops has been donated by All Faiths Food Bank, Batter Up Bakery, Joshua Citrus, and K & J Produce and Meat Market.
Safety is a paramount concern. Not all motorists understand under Florida law cyclists are considered drivers and have all the same rights and responsibilities of other road users. Motorists must pass cyclists with the same caution they would pass any other slower moving vehicle, giving a minimum of three-feet clearance. The lanes of many of our secondary roads are not wide enough to allow even a small car to safely pass a cyclist within a single lane. That's why the safest method to pass a cyclist is to slow down, and then move over one full lane when traffic allows.
Cyclists will do their part to facilitate safe sharing the road by breaking into small tight groups of riders with several car lengths between groups to allow space for passing. Expect cyclists to gather at intersections and cross as a group, with each cyclist checking that it is safe to proceed. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from the Mosaic Co., signage along the route will alert motorists a ride is in progress, and Bike SAG, a professional SAG (support and gear) vehicle will accompany the riders. Karen Freeman of Acme Bicycle Shop in Punta Gorda will also provide SAG support. SAG drivers will accompany the riders on the routes and offer assistance to riders with flats or mechanical breakdowns.
DeSoto Cares thanks the following businesses in addition to those mentioned above who also contributed funds or in-kind donations for the Ride: Arcadia Beef O' Brady's, Arcadia Do It Best Hardware, Arcadia Elks Club, Arcadia Rodeo Association, Arcadia Printing, Before & After Beauty Salon, Bicycle Center Charlotte County, Cowpens LLC, Designs to a T, DeSoto School District, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, Downtown Signs, Glass, Antique or Not, United Country|Gulfland Real Estate, Hackney & Ames, Jim Dodson Law, Oak Park Inn, Peace River Distributing, Peace River Insurance, The Ranch at Arcadia Palms, Sunny Days Bistro, and Thrivent Financial.
Tiny Town moves forward
Site survey and plans for the first dozen units have been drawn up for the village of tiny homes DeSoto Cares Homeless Services envisions for Arcadia. The small homes will house clients willing to take the steps to get back on their feet and into more conventional affordable housing. Whatever the reason people find themselves in a situation where they don't have a decent roof over their heads, DeSoto Cares works with clients to assess their needs, connect them with services, and help them make the right choices toward independence. DeSoto Cares hopes to secure approval and permitting for the project in 2020.
The Ride for Tiny Town is a fundraiser for the project. By rolling along on the Ride, you will be helping DeSoto Cares provide services and connections. This year there is no rider fundraising commitment, but DeSoto Cares welcomes any donation you may wish to make. Donations may be sent to DeSoto Cares Homeless Services, PO Box 1175, Arcadia, Fla. 34265.
For more information:
Email: ridefortinytownarcadia@gmail.com
Phone: 863-558-0532
Website: www.ridefortinytown.com
Registration: raceroster.com/events/2020/26420/ride-for-tiny-town
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RideforTinyTownArcadia
