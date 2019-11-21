Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission approved a certificate of appropriateness for new windows, doors, and vents for DeSoto County’s administration building, 201 E. Oak St., at its most recent meeting. Signs, new roofs, paint, and repairs were also approved for businesses and homes in the Arcadia Historic District, listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1984.
The county’s administration building was designed with metal hurricane screens to protect the windows. County administrator Mandy Hines explained the difficulty of placing and removing the heavy and unwieldy screens, especially on the second-floor windows. The county had contracted out the annual job for $10,000, but after undertaking the dangerous work once, no company would do so again. Not wanting county employees to be endangered, Hines recommended the new impact-resistant windows, doors, and vents to the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners.
The BCC approved installing new windows, doors, and vents at a cost of $400,000, with 75 percent of the total covered by grant funds. The new windows will look virtually identical to the originals. Even though the building is only 14 years old, it must comply with the historic district guidelines that require replacement windows to be similar in size, design, and location to the originals.
Hines reported that county workers have removed the screens and their metal tracks from the building, and one replacement window had been installed, as a test. She said that so far no one has been able to tell which window has been replaced.
In other business, the HPC approved signs for Cardenas Supermarket and Liquor Store, 210 W. Magnolia, because they are simple in design, rectangular or square, and flush-mounted to the structures.
The supermarket building was constructed in 1963 as Tinsley’s IGA Foodliner for Gerald “Jerry” F. Tinsley (1926-1985). It replaced a structure built in 1952. Jerry’s father, Weston B. Tinsley (1896-1977), had served in World War I, and using the bonus paid to veterans, he opened the original store across Magnolia in 1937. Jerry Tinsley had the structure for a liquor store—plus his estate office—constructed in 1980.
Eric Bautista of Gopher Roofing received certificates of appropriateness for the porch roof on the house at 144 S. Hillsborough Ave. and for the full roof at 420 W. Oak St.
The Hillsborough Avenue home was built by George Pweler Lamb and Georgia Price Lamb in 1908 “from virgin timber cut across the street from the home site,” according to Howard Melton in his book Footprints and Landmarks of Arcadia and Desoto County, Florida. George Lamb was a local contractor who also operated a lumberyard and building materials store plus a sawmill. Later, he sold real estate.
The Oak Street home was constructed before 1909 for Albert J. Dozier. He, his mother and siblings lived in the home. In 1907, he founded a department store he named A. J. Dozier, Inc., located on the first floor of Heard’s Opera House building. One store entrance spells the Dozier name in mosaic tiles.
The HPC approved certificates of appropriates for painting in a color “appropriate to the era” for the home at 104 W. Gibson, built around 1948, and for the residence at 123 E. Hickory St., built circa 1910, to be repainted after repairs are made to the front porch stairs, porch, and an east window—all defining characteristics of this historic home.
The next HPC meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Arcadia city council chambers, 23 N. Polk Ave. 863-494-4114.
