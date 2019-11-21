Over 250 women cyclists turned out for the Women on Wheels bike event held Nov. 17 at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. The ride was hosted by Village idiots Cycling Club and Lakewood Ranch Village Bikes Store.
SAG (support and gear) was provided by Ryder Bikes and volunteers. Other sponsoring clubs, including St. Petersburg Bicycle Club and Peace River Bicycle Riders Club, were also on hand. The purpose of the ride is to promote a healthy lifestyle and empower women in the community.
I headed over under gray and chilly skies about an hour drive west on State Road 70. Having observed the growth of this community over the past 30 years, it always amazes me to see the community continuing to expand as new shopping and residential areas spread like mushroom spawn. With the influx of people, cyclists are abundant; the roads have marked bike lanes, there are multimodal trails, and the area supports several bike shops and clubs.
When I pulled into the south parking area at 7 a.m., the lot was already filling up with cyclists unloading their bikes. One area of the lot was cordoned off for a weekend market where vendors offered an array of artfully arranged produce, homebaked goods, hand-crafted products, services and more.
The gentlemen of the club were on hand to provide late registration, check in, SAG, and run the rest stop. At check in each rider received a bright pink cycling jersey with the event sponsor logos. We were encouraged to don our jerseys, so I ducked into one of the restrooms inside the medical center complex. Before the riders took off, I circulated among the group talking to as many as I could, hoping to interest them in the Ride for Tiny Town in Arcadia on (Saturday) Feb. 8. Since most of the gals were dressed in identical pink jerseys, I mentally made note of the bike they were riding to distinguish them, complimented their bike to break into conversation.
When cyclists gather for an event, a community is formed. A community is a group with shared goals: all are out to have a good ride, safety is paramount, enjoying the moment and doing your personal best are the goals. Group rides are not competitive. Friendships are made, some transitory, others lasting. I heard comments such as "didn't I see you at ...," and "you got a new bike, didn't you ...?"
Two ride lengths were offered—40 and 60 miles. About 70 percent of the women gathered for the 8:30 a.m. start of the 60-mile route. Cyclists were called forward by riding speed, with the fastest riders leaving the start-line first. The riders streamed out of the parking lot and made a left, where traffic was held at bay by Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies. The riders strung out in the bike lane and headed north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.
Riders crossed SR 70 and State Road 64 and then made a turn to the east that would lead into the more rural area of Manatee County to County Road 675, where truck and sod farms still dominate. The SAG stop was at the 20-mile point for both groups, where the group had mowed a patch of ground off a side street and set up port-o-lets, bike racks, tents and two fire rings that were welcomed on this chilly morning. As riders turned off the paved road onto the shell lane, gentlemen from the WOW crew carried and racked bikes. SAG food is energy and replenishment food: water and Gatorade, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, pretzels, Oreos, bananas, oranges, and pickles.
On the return lap I fell in behind a group of five: two women on a tandem, a woman on a recumbent trike, and two on road bikes. I realized one rider was the only male on the ride, wearing a frilly tutu. I'd seen the trike at the rest area, and noticed a pole was securely mounted to the back of the seat, with a ball grip on the top. As I pulled into the group, I realized the husband was propelling his wife's bike. With limited mobility, she provided limited power, but was able to steer, and enjoy the thrill of riding in a group. Then I realized the gal on the back of the tandem was blind. It's not the first time I've seen unusual efforts used to keep cycling. For a while until we returned to a bike lane, I rode sweep for them, holding back traffic on the narrow country road as needed.
Riders returned to the medical center complex and were greeted by the WOW crew with fresh mimosas and lunches in bright bags in the event colors prepared by Recaito's Puerto Rica Cuisine, with platters of yummy dessert bars in three flavors. All in all it was a great event, weather was not a problem, and many cyclists promised to look into adding Ride for Tiny Town to their event calendar.
If you go
The DeSoto County ride on Feb. 8 offers routes for all cycling abilities. The event is a benefit for DeSoto Cares Homeless Services. All routes begin and end at the Mosaic Arena in Arcadia. A 10-mile Slow Roll for casual cyclists will start with a safety briefing and then follow quiet roads with a rest stop at Veteran's Park, then head into downtown Oak Street where cyclists may wish to stop for lunch or to browse the shops before returning to the rodeo arena. Distance riders may sign up for 30- or 60-mile routes and will receive complimentary breakfast and lunch.
Volunteers to help out the day of the event and before are needed. Help build our safe cycling community in DeSoto. For more information, see the ride website: www.RideforTinyTown.com.
