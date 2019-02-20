Friends of Arcadia Airport on Saturday held their monthly pancake breakfast fundraiser at Arcadia Municipal. As usual the traffic pattern and ramp were busy with aircraft arriving to attend the great meal. The Friends group holds monthly breakfasts on third Saturdays from October through April to attract out-of-town pilots to fly in to visit our town.
Aviation City, the airport Fly-In/Camp-Out Center, was full of aircraft and tents from the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 1551 from Opopka, Fla., who had flown in on Friday for a weekend campout and to attend the pancake breakfast Saturday morning.
That Thursday (Feb. 14) Friends hosted about 40 Canadian pilots for a fly-in BBQ at Aviation City. We had 11 planes with Canadian registrations on site that day plus one from Illinois and three from Florida. The pilots were given a brief background on the facility by the Friends group and learned about what Arcadia has to offer visitors before enjoying a great BBQ lunch.
This week at Aviation City we will have three Canadian aircraft flying in with 12 guests for airport camping, plus another aircraft from Illinois onsite as well. They will all be spending multiple nights in our town. Visitors also viewed an emergency vehicle at the airport from DeSoto Fire-Rescue. The vehicle had been decommissioned by the U.S. military.
With the Friends group and airport Manager Shelley Peacock working on growing the airport, things are turning around. Word is getting out that Arcadia Municipal is a great place for pilots from all states and even Canada to visit and enjoy the warm winter weather.
