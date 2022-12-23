Nature clobbered Southwest Florida's citrus crop in September but might spare the groves from fruit-killing temperatures over the Christmas weekend.
Temperatures forecast to be in the mid to low 30s would fall well short of the 28 degrees that can kill off a citrus grove over a several-hour period.
DeSoto County, home to most of the region's groves, should see 33 degrees, said Austin Flannery, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tampa.
Charlotte County will see 33 as well, while Sarasota County will have 34 degrees, Flannery said.
Probabilities are also important to consider, he said, and gave DeSoto a 20% chance of dropping below the 32 degree freezing mark.
In Charlotte County, there is a 13% chance of that happening, according to Flannery.
Across Southwest Florida, Sunday will be the coldest Christmas in 20 years, Flannery said.
Such temperatures are not uncommon, but they "tend to be a January or February kind of thing," he added.
Multi-county citrus agent Mongi Zekri said it seems the high-citrus producing counties of DeSoto, Hardee and Sarasota will dodge a bullet.
"It's not going to be that bad," said Zekri, a LaBelle-based agent with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Still, Hurricane Ian in late September left the trees weak and vulnerable to extreme cold, he said.
A big advantage for growers, he said, is that the trees are neither flushing (growing new leaves) nor blooming.
If this were occurring, that "would make the trees and fruit more susceptible to freezing temperatures," he said.
Seeking to dampen the soil so it can absorb heat, growers will begin wetting the ground the day before the frigid cold arrives, Zekri said.
That is a precaution DeSoto County citrus grower V.C. Hollingsworth plans to take — at least in the groves he can still access after Ian.
"I've still got 300 acres I can't reach," he said.
He added getting into his other groves requires difficult detours.
At the moment he does not know how many of his grove pumps are still working, he said.
On Tuesday, rain was falling in DeSoto County, Hollingsworth said, leading him to keep his fingers crossed that at least some rain will come on the weekend, though forecasts at midweek put the chance of rain in DeSoto at 11% Saturday and 13% Sunday.
Any rain over the weekend would help a lot, said Hollingsworth, a multi-generational grower who says Ian killed off 95% of his crop of "earlies."
Normally, Hollingsworth would harvest the earlies from Dec. 15 to April 1. But not this year, he said.
"Those groves still have fruit falling everywhere," he added. "The trees and their fruit were shook up so bad."
He estimates 30% of his Valencia crop will survive and be harvested from mid April to June.
As the weekend approached, Hollingsworth's main concern centered on whether frost would accompany the cold.
"The kind of freeze makes a big difference," he said. "I hate frost," especially the moisture-rich kind. "When the sun hits the frost, it makes like a magnifying glass that burns the leaves."
Flannery noted "frost is pretty nuanced as far as the conditions that cause it."
Frost on Saturday is unlikely, he said, because of the winds and absence of new moisture.
"The wind forecast is a little too strong for that," Flannery added.
The forecast is for 10 mph winds on Saturday and 7 mph to 8 mph on Sunday, he said. Sunday morning is the one to watch, according to Flannery.
He does not expect temperatures to fall to a dangerous 28 degrees.
A drop of the winds to below 5 mph is cause for a frost worry, he said.
"I don't think this is going to be a big frost event," he said.
