ARCADIA - More than 1,500 guests and supporters of the Gator Wilderness Camp School in Arcadia attended the annual “Thanksgiving Celebration Dinner and Fundraising Auction” last Saturday.

The campers at Gator Wilderness Camp School prepared the wood to be lit for the cooking of more than 75 turkeys. The individually prepared aluminum-wrapped turkeys were placed on pallets, wood was stacked 4 feet high and turkeys were cooked overnight for nine hours.


