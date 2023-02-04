Giving ‘Hope’ a chance: DeSoto group begin long-term Ian relief effort

The handoff has to happen.
Federal Emergency Management Agency workers eventually will pack up and leave DeSoto County and the rest of Southwest Florida.
Their departure could leave a troubling void in disaster recovery unless the region’s communities can take over the work.
Hurricane Ian devastated large swaths of the region, from mobile home parks in Englewood and North Port to swamped boats in Charlotte Harbor. No area, from Osprey to Burnt Store to Brownville, was undamaged.
Ten people were killed in Sarasota County; nine in Charlotte County and one man died in DeSoto County. As of Friday, the death toll in Florida was 149; the vast majority in Lee County — where 72 perished during and after the storm.
Once the winds and rains went east, the Peace River flooded through DeSoto County, leading to more rescue work from state and federal resources.
WHEN
Now, DeSoto County is preparing for the day outside help leaves. The community is doing that through creation of nonprofit Hope DeSoto, a volunteer recovery organization that will rely on community and corporate contributions as well as grants from the federal government and faith organizations.
They want to take on a variety of needs related to recovery from late September’s Hurricane Ian.
The Hope DeSoto effort will stretch far into the future, Arcadia-DeSoto Habitat for Humanity Jennifer Bowser said. She is chairing Hope DeSoto.
“Typically, if it is a disaster recovery, it is not a six-months outlook,” she said.
She emphasized DeSoto County residents are still suffering physical hardships and emotional strains.
Housing will be a main focus of Hope DeSoto, but the organization is also looking at connecting residents with such needs as food assistance and help with their mental and spiritual health, Bowser said.
Being better prepared for future disasters is also part of the group’s mission, Bowser said.
She is leading a six-member board made up of Vice Chair Mac Martin; Secretary Jennifer Allen; Treasurer Hope Cross along with Christopher Brown and Valerie Gilchrist.
They began holding public sessions recently that drew a couple dozen residents, Bowser said. They hope to hire a coordinator and to find office space but want to be sure neither of these pursuits diminish their scarce funding and other resources, she said.
Help is coming from the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a statewide group. The foundation’s guidance are helpful in Hope DeSoto’s grant-funding pursuits, Bowser said.
The foundation carries further importance: Volunteer Florida administers the Florida Disaster Fund, a private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they recover from emergencies or disasters.
FEMA sees groups like Hope DeSoto as vital to keeping progress going after the agency’s handoff, said Keith Denning, deputy federal coordinating officer/recovery for Ian.
Denning pledged FEMA will have a liaison to help local volunteer recovery groups.
“It’s great to hear they are standing up one of those groups,” he said. “We have what is called interagency recovery to work with other federal agencies to help us respond.”
FEMA has already given Hope DeSoto guidance that fits the group’s emphasis on “not trying to reinvent the wheel,” Bowser said.
Denning agreed.
“We hope we can point the local community to finding resources that become available,” he said.
From her years with DeSoto County’s Habitat for Humanity, Bowser is aware how the absence of large businesses makes it difficult to raise money.
“We have so little corporate support,” she said. “They don’t want to offer unless they have a footprint in the community.”
A dearth of sizable donors has caused Habitat for Humanity to limit most of its efforts to repairing or modifying dwellings for residents in need, Bowser noted.
“The money goes a lot further if you concentrate on repairs,” she said.
The Arcadia-DeSoto Habitat received a $50,000 grant from the disaster recovery group SBP for hurricane debris removal and ridding damaged homes of mold and mildew, said Angela Calabro, the organization’s manager of NGO partnerships.
For now, residents can reach Hope DeSoto at the Habitat office at 863-494-4118.
“We are looking for a permanent solution, but that will take a little time,” Bowser said.
Getting residents into livable housing is set to be Hope DeSoto’s top job.
But it can’t overlook the mental and emotional distress residents are enduring, said Bowser, who, like other DeSoto County residents, endured relentless rain and Category 4 force winds for hours as Ian stalled across the region.
Her ordeal was 12 hours of hurricane-force wind, she said.
“That was probably the longest 12 hours of my life. The eye wall kind of rotated around us. We never got the eye.”
DeSoto’s needs are dire and varied, Bowser said.
“There are so many different aspects to this.”
