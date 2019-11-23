PUNTA GORDA — Casey Cusick wouldn't stop running away from home.
He was mad; he would get into trouble at school. Being on the autistic-spectrum, he didn't have time to process everything and was having trouble conforming, his mom, Annemarie Cusick said.
"His life was falling apart around him," she said.
Then, at 13, he decided to go to Gator Wilderness Camp School, a healing place where the campers learn outdoor and other life skills.
But in the beginning, Cusack still ran away.
"I didn't know how to talk about it," said Cusick. "I knew I needed to start making a change."
But he made goals to stay with his assigned group. If he took off, the group stopped and talked to him about it, his mom said.
Cusick stayed at the camp for two years, graduated at 15, and now at 16 is home-schooled and is a cart pusher for Detwiler's Farm Market.
Now there are 23 kids just like Cusick at the camp: troubled, but looking to change.
Saturday the camp had its annual Turkey in a Hole event, where over 800 guests gathered for a free Thanksgiving dinner. Graduated students gave tours of the camp to visitors, and volunteers auctioned off more than 160 items to help build funds to support the campers.
The camp serves kids from ages 10 to 15, according to one of the camp's family workers, Melissa Bergey. Kids typically stay 15 to 18 months, and get to visit home every six weeks.
Though the kid has to want to go to camp, sometime the child's parents are referred to the camp by their school, Charlotte Behavioral or the sheriff's office, Bergey said.
"A lot (of these boys) haven't had the opportunities to be outdoors like this or live together in a group setting," said the camp's director, Greg Kanagi. This type of experience gives the kids a therapeutic setting to improve and reflect, he said.
During the auction, Cusick's mom bought a soap dish. A resident bought a handmade, wooden table, donated by graduate Matt Hotchkins, for $800. All items auctioned were either donated from the community or handmade from campers.
"This is a good way to make the community aware of what's going on here," Kanagi said.
To learn more information or set up a tour at Gator Wilderness Camp, call 941-639-7722.
