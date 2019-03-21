The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office strives to not only protect the members of our community but to connect with them as well. Through a process known as “Community Policing,” the agency is able to create a strong bond with the citizens living and working in the community.
Building those positive relationships begins with connecting with the youth in the community.
With the addition of School Resource Deputies present in DeSoto County schools, those relationships have deepened further. Vehicle Unit 6 of the sheriff’s fleet last year was vinyl wrapped with the DeSoto County High School “Bulldog” mascot. The design was selected to promote school spirit and to show Sheriff’s Office support for schools.
The vehicle’s wrap design also includes the “Autism Awareness” logo and the phrase “No Texting While Driving,” drawing attention to these two important programs that promote both understanding and safety. Funding for the vinyl wrap was provided by the Article 5 (non-budget) funds “Tip Line” program.
The actual “Tip Line” is prominently displayed around the vehicle as a visual reminder for all to utilize the Tip Line to report suspicious or criminal tip information—800-780-TIPS.
The Senior School Resource Deputy drives the wrapped vehicle as part of a partnership with the DeSoto County school board. You may see it around town or parked at DeSoto County High School. Students and parents love the vehicle and our school spirit.
Go Dogs!
