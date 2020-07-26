The Visual Arts Center (VAC) hosted a virtual Awards Presentation via Facebook Live recently to celebrate the winning artists of The Member’s Showcase, a group of VAD artists who work in various mediums.
“It is my favorite exhibit of the year,” explained Executive Director Janet Watermeier, “because whether you choose to tour it in 10 minutes, or slow down and really take your time, you will experience a fantastic sampling of the finest artists in Southwest Florida.”
The Member’s Showcase received a total of 291 works of art, which were peer-judged by fellow exhibiting artists. Each judge selected 10 favorite works of art, for a total of 240 votes cast to determine the winning artwork.
First Prize: Weeping Waters by Roseline Young
Second Prize: What Next? By Jill Lindsay
Third Prize: Imperial Destroyer by Victor Gartner
Merit: I’m Melting by Barbara Zappulla
Merit: A Kyoto Geisha in Cherry Blossoms by Susan Kapuchinski
Merit: Dragon Slayer by Kathy Wood
Merit: Muir Woods Stream by Valdimir Chapko
Merit: Dije No Fotos by Kitt Moran
Best 2D Display: Gloria Urban
Best 3D Display: Nancy Andreae
The Member’s Showcase exhibit is on display at the VAC in both the Main Gallery and Goff Gallery through Aug. 6. This exhibit is also available to view as a virtual tour at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
'Volunteer of the year'
Irene C. Jones has been named Volunteer of the Year for the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) Woman's Club of Port Charlotte.
Born and raised in rural south Jersey, Jones was an educator and learning disabilities specialist for 29 years.
Jones joined the GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte in 2011. She has initiated many fundraisers which allowed for the club to continue its spirit of giving back to the community.
Lieutenant graduates Southern Police Institute course
Thomas Christensen, a lieutenant with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, recently completed an intensive 12-week accredited college educational program for police command personnel at the Southern Police Institute, University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky. The 143rd Administrative Officers Course included classes on leadership, police administration, legal issues and organizational performance and behavior.
College news
Spencer Jeka, of North Port, has earned a bachelor of arts degree from Miami University.
Hansel Carter, of North Port, was named to the dean's list at Champlain College in Vermont.
Scholarship winners
The Charlotte County Jazz Society scholarship committee chairman, Ennis J. Bisbano, has announced the Society has awarded three of its Bud Wagner-Donatella and Ken Neunamm Scholarships of $1,000 each to Jennifer Peters and Frank Sanders of Port Charlotte High School and Bryan Fontal of Charlotte High School, and one of $1,500 to Parker Williams of Port Charlotte High School.
This year due to the pandemic, the requirement of an audition was eliminated. Jennifer and Bryan will be attending Florida State University with a major in music education. Frank will be attending Florida Southwestern University and will continue his musical experiences and Parker will be attending Vanderbilt University with a major in music performance.
Email good news to sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.