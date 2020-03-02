The Center for Disease Control confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in Florida Monday afternoon − one in Hillsborough County and one where the patient is now at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota County.
Gov. Ron DeSantis anticipates more cases of the virus officially known as COVID-19.
"In total, 23 people have been tested in the state of Florida," DeSantis said during a press conference in Tampa. "The state is currently monitoring 184 people. In total, 795 have been monitored. Despite these cases, the overall immediate threat to the public remains low. With that said, we do anticipate that more will test positive."
The two individuals who tested positive remain in isolation at this time, DeSantis said.
Recent steps taken
Sunday night, DeSantis declared a public health emergency to better equip the state with resources needed to handle COVID-19, ensuring that healthcare providers, hospitals and labs immediately report all suspected cases to the Department of Health.
"Individuals that have traveled to an area that the CDC has issued a warning level 3 or an alert level 2 travel health notice, or those who have been in contact with someone who has traveled to those places, should immediately contact the health department upon developing symptoms," DeSantis said.
The symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing.
Currently the countries at level 3 include China, Iran, South Korea, Italy. Japan is currently at a level 2.
Why the delay?
The Florida Health Department waited 24 hours before informing the public that a positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) had been found in the state.
"We became aware of this Saturday evening," Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said.
One Hillsborough County resident was deemed "presumptive positive" for COVID-19 Saturday, and news of a Manatee County resident testing positive leaked Sunday. That person is now at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota County.
When asked why the Florida Department of Health waited until Sunday night to release the information to the public, Rivkees blamed it on the "process."
"In terms of what the process is at the present time is that these individuals are identified as 'presumptive positives' as we do (testing) in the state lab," Rivkees said. "Then, according to the Center for Disease Control, we’re supposed to send the samples to them where they can confirm with more testing. Because of the situation − we already launched full-measure in terms of containment and evaluation − we decided that even though while we are waiting for confirmation through further testing, that it was important to go ahead and inform the public."
Testing will be expanded
DeSantis said the health department has "been fully engaged" from the beginning of January with its response and epidemiology teams.
"The health department is now able to test for coronavirus with labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami," DeSantis said.
Until now, tests had to be sent to the CDC for confirmation, which was taking up to five days.
"This allows test results to be available within 24 to 48 hours," DeSantis said. "We have an incident management team in place, and we’re working with the CDC receiving multiple updates daily. Hundreds of dedicated dedicated professionals are responding, including staff at the Tallahassee central office and in each of our 67 county health departments."
Information and updates can also be found through a newly created health department website flhealth.gov/covid-19.
Local officials weigh in
Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex told the Sun that residents should not be taking the coronavirus situation lightly.
"We don’t want to take any of this for granted," Truex said, "We have concern for every one of our residents, particularly those that are elderly or have compromised immune systems. We need to make sure we do everything we can for health safety, such as using sanitizers, not just washing hands. We need to focus on providing proper education (as well) at this point."
Punta Gorda encourages its residents to follow the CDC protocols, including frequent hand washing and sanitizing of frequently touched objects such as doorknobs and counter surfaces.
"Punta Gorda Fire Department personnel are prepared with personal protective equipment and protocols in place," City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert said. "Our emergency services are well prepared for this type of situation because of the ongoing training exercises they continuously engage in to effectively manage public health challenges."
North Port spokesperson Joshua Taylor said the city has been working in conjunction with Sarasota County and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.
"We are involved with daily conference calls to get updates and make sure we are all on the same page," Taylor said. "It’s important that the messaging to the public stay consistent -- similar to dealing with a potential storm. We have all put out some basic information to residents through our social media channels, our website, and our North Port app."
DeSoto County is also monitoring the situation and is taking its lead from the state, according to county spokesperson Tara Poulton.
