Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light to reopen hair salons, barbershops and nail salons Monday under new safety guidelines for most of Florida. The order does not include Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The governor made the announcement on Twitter late Friday via a video message from J. Henry, who owns a barber shop in Orlando.
“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” Henry said in the video, adding that salon employees would be wearings gloves and masks. “Safety is always first.”
No other details about the additional safety protocol were immediately released by the governor’s office.
