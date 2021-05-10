ARCADIA — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of two new DeSoto County commissioners during a stop in Arcadia Monday afternoon to discuss economic development.
Ashley Coone and Jerod Gross, both of Arcadia, were chosen by the governor to fill the seats of Terry Hill and Juril “Buddy” Mansfield, who both died earlier this year.
"We look forward to working with both of them in their new roles," County Administrator Mandy Hines told The Daily Sun in an email. "Our county certainly suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Commissioners Hill and Mansfield and their service will never be forgotten.
"With these new appointments, however, we are looking towards the future and are pleased to be able to continue conducting business as usual for the residents of DeSoto County."
Coone is a consultant who previously as executive director of the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce and co-founded Links2Success, a nonprofit that provides free college and career readiness programs to DeSoto students.
Coone has served as DeSoto County Clerk of the Circuit Court, helped establish the first Boys and Girls Club in the county, and is a member of the Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees.
Jerod Gross is the general manager and chief operating officer of Island Grove Ag Products.
He is also an owner and managing partner of Down South Blues Corporation, a family-run blueberry farm.
Gross is vice president of the Florida Blueberry Growers Association and a member of the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Services Extension Advisory Board.
In 2019, Gross was named the DeSoto County School District Volunteer of the Year.
During Monday's announcement DeSantis was joined by Florida Sen. Ben Albritton and State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, along with Hines and DeSoto Commissioners J.C. Deriso, Judy Schaefer and Elton Langford.
"It was a pleasure meeting with Gov. DeSantis this afternoon, as well as Senator Albritton and Representative Tuck, to discuss economic development opportunities and challenges within the heartland of Florida," Hines said.
"The meeting also gave our commissioners the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas on local issues within our community."
