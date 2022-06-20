ARCADIA — The prospect of cave-ins of several dozen deteriorating grave sites at century-old Oakridge Cemetery has led Arcadia maintenance workers to begin removing deteriorated vault coverings and reinforcing the sites with dirt and sod.
A cave-in two months ago prompted the city’s rush to take off the vault covers and strengthen the ground in and around the graves. A child, to her horror, discovered a deep hole and looked down into it.
She “saw the bones of whoever was in there,” city administrator Terry Stewart said.
City Hall, meanwhile, is working to find the descendants of family members whose grave vault coverings at the city cemetery must be removed. They are getting the choice to put in new coverings or accept the city’s dirt-and-sod reinforcement.
The city has found a number of descendants still in the area, but the genealogy search site Ancestry.com is a key tool in tracking down family members who have moved away.
“It has been helpful identifying some of them,” Stewart said.
Steve Griffin, a City Hall staffer who works in the cemetery office, said a lot of family members have asked the city to do what it must to make the sites safe. But others are “going to fix them, or try to fix them,” Griffin said.
Oak Ridge Cemetery still offers burial sites but has never been a “perpetual care” cemetery, thus the city does not have responsibility for gravesite upkeep other than keeping the grass mowed and the trees trimmed.
The more than 120-year-old Oak Ridge falls into the category of “historic” cemetery, a type of cemetery that typically begins with a cluster of families, a church or a community burying their dead on a property.
Typically, a local government entity or private organization eventually takes ownership as the cemetery expands.
That is how Arcadia came to own the cemetery situated north of State Road 70 on Lee Avenue at Livingston Street.
There’s some urgency, given that about 60 of the brick-and-mortar vault coverings are crumbling, along with domed arches over the coverings. The arches help to hold the coverings in place, but the mortar has deteriorated over time, Stewart said.
“Some are extremely deteriorated. The domes have collapsed in.”
The collapsed grave found by the child visiting Oak Ridge with her mother was the first cave-in, according to Stewart.
“We had been observing the condition of them for some time,” he said.
The first burials at Oak Ridge occurred in the late 19th century. Today, 9,218 burial sites are occupied within the 50 acres of high-and-dry property. Another 5,077 spaces have been purchased and reserved while 1,086 spaces are still available.
Some of the record keeping has been a mess, Stewart said. Sites are listed as vacant but ground probes and ground-radar show interment. Other sites are known to be occupied but no one is sure by whom, according to Stewart.
“Years ago, people would bury someone out there without notifying the city,” he noted.
For these sites, crews will take off the vault coverings and follow with site reinforcement, Stewart said.
Stewart noted he did not like what he found regarding Oak Ridge when he became city administrator seven years ago. He concluded that he needed an expert in cemetery legal matters. He found one in Tallahassee.
The legal guidance led to “a tremendous amount of revision on how things are handled,” Stewart said.
Money for the grave-site restorations will come from next year’s city budget. In the meantime, the City Council is moving toward making Oak Ridge Cemetery an enterprise fund, a move that would require the cemetery operation to pay for itself, the administrator said. Today, single burial privileges go for $750.
Carol Mahler, a DeSoto County Historical Society member who leads tours of downtown historic sites, said Arcadia took over Oak Ridge early in the 20th century “as a service to the community.”
The graveyard helps to tell the story of Arcadia, Mahler said.
“It’s fun for an historian to walk through the cemetery,” she said.
There, she said, visitors will see the tombstones of Arcadia’s pioneers and early settlers and the timelines of their births and deaths.
“It’s like a book that way,” Mahler added.
Early arrivals to DeSoto County created “historic” cemeteries in communities such as Pine Level, Fort Ogden and Joshua Creek.
Upkeep problems like those of Oak Ridge Cemetery are occurring at the Joshua Creek Cemetery situated just off County Road 760 in the southern end of DeSoto County, said Beverly Harper, the cemetery organization’s secretary/treasurer.
Founded in 1870 along with the Joshua Creek Church and first called Mount Moriah Cemetery, the graveyard’s first burial was of James Blount.
The 26-acre cemetery still does burials and charges the same $750 a grave site Oak Ridge charges.
“We’re having deterioration,” Harper said. “We’re having a number of issues where graves are caving in somewhat.”
The cemetery is putting dirt and sod on graves showing signs of cave-ins, according to Harper.
Vandalism is also taking a toll on the tree-filled cemetery Harper describes as an example of an “old Southern cemetery.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.