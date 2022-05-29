CHARLOTTE HARBOR — For regional officials, growth and development in Southwest Florida is booming.
With growth, however, there are positives and negatives for officials whether they be administrators in Charlotte, DeSoto, or Sarasota counties, or city managers in North Port or Punta Gorda.
“Growth is one of the things we talk about just about every single day,” said North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher during a recent roundtable meeting at The Daily Sun office in Charlotte Harbor.
“This (growth) is not a new situation,” Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan R. Lewis added. “In 1960, we were what 5 million population and now we’re 22 million. This is how Florida has been built.”
Representatives from the cities of North Port and Punta Gorda, as well as Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties recently met with The Daily Sun to talk about regional growth and the benefits and challenges that come with it.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
County Administrator Hector Flores said the county is breaking records regarding new single-family home permits.
“If I share permit numbers, we break records every month,” he said. “Last month, we almost hit 399. We almost hit our record back from the 2006 days and that’s new construction and single-family permits across the county from Babcock Ranch to west county to mid-county.”
Flores added that south county is also growing.
“We just four-laned Burnt Store Road and we’ve got a long-term corridor planned and county commissioners have approved hundreds of units, along with preliminary plans that could happen in a couple of years,” he said. “When you start to add it all up, there are ‘x’ thousand of units that are planned eventually for that Burnt Store corridor.”
Biggest Challenge
“Trying to make sure we are ready for the growth — if it does stay at this trend and level — and that we’re prepared if it doesn’t,” Flores said. “If it peaks off, we have to be ultra conservative of some of our revenue projections and expense projections so that we can stay sustainable if there is a sudden drop-off.”
PUNTA GORDA
City Manager Greg Murray said the city is one of the top researched areas in the country, according to the The Realtors Association of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto.
“People are moving here,” he said. “We are getting built out. Punta Gorda Isles, for example, is about 94% built out. Burnt Store Isles is 89% built out. So we have several hundred lots left in those residential areas when you look at large vacant properties.”
Murray said the city’s tax base is around 89% residential and almost 11% commercial.
“That’s interesting in one way because people say it’s all on the residents to pay taxes instead of commercial,” he added. “But when you go through a recession, also, we always get our taxes paid because there are very few houses that go up for foreclosure in Punta Gorda.”
BIGGEST CHALLENGE
“Inversely, on the down side, we’re one of the top researched places in the U.S.,” Murray said. “The growth that we see, the changes in administration and structure, all these things are new and taking the city in a direction that you have a lot of people coming in from outside the community, and they have so many varying opinions. We also have the second oldest demographic in the U.S. when it comes to population and all of those people retired here were an expert in something from where they came from.”
DESOTO COUNTY
County Administrator Mandy Hines said there has been an influx of new DeSoto residents from out of state.
“They’re paying cash. They’re paying above the property values. They’re buying up (communities like) The Preserve,” she said, adding The Preserve is a community with 999 manufactured housing units planned for Kings Highway near the Charlotte and DeSoto county line.
“There is also Oak Stone right there which is a metro development. They’re proposing I think 1,800 units,” she added. “There are 4,000 units just on that Kings Highway corridor. I think that the growth is good for DeSoto but you have to have balanced growth. There’s a capacity issue, too. Does all of Florida eventually look like Orlando and Miami?”
BIGGEST CHALLENGE
“I think infrastructure is a great question because if you look at Orlando, Miami, and Sarasota, they’re always behind on infrastructure because you don’t have the capital to grow it on speculation,” Hines said. “You’ve got debt service associated with all of that infrastructure. Growth is supposed to pay for itself but the growth has to be there. I think it’s a hard balance.”
SARASOTA COUNTY
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said Sarasota is seeing a lot of growth in the north part of the county.
“We actually track south county and north county – compare the new building inspections, single-family home permits (etc.) – and we are actually growing faster on what we consider north end than the south end,” Lewis said. “That’s even after you add in Wellen Park and some of the new developments in the south.”
Lewis added that new development hasn’t been exclusively along Interstate 75.
“You’ve got development between Sky Ranch and others,” he said. “Lakewood Ranch is now in Sarasota County. Lakewood Ranch is the fastest growing in the country. That’s a big part of it, and there is a huge number of units there.”
BIGGEST CHALLENGE
“The biggest thing for us is the 1% sales surtax expires in 2024,” Lewis said. “Our county commissioners have general elections in November 2022 and making sure that, within the law, we’ve done our part to educate voters on a county-wide basis because it impacts what goes at the bottom. We would not be able to have the infrastructure quality we have as a whole without the surtax. Hopefully, the community will prioritize that.”
NORTH PORT
City Manager Jerome Fletcher said the city needs to grow in a balanced way.
“That’s our key right now,” he said, “trying to make sure that we grow from our commercial recruitment and job needs. We are a community where we need more than we have right now.”
He added that 90% of North Port’s community travels out of the city for work.
“We need jobs to keep our people in North Port,” Fletcher said. “I think we have a lot to offer now because we’ve been growing fast. Now is a good time for us to grow. We’re bringing more people. Our growth is the single, probably most focused thing going on right now and it has to be in a balanced way.”
BIGGEST CHALLENGE
“The infrastructure,” Fletcher said. “We need help with the infrastructure so we use federal funds. We’ve gotten a grant from the state. We try to do as much planning as we can with our partners to make sure we come in in a way that maybe is deferred and paid back at a later time. Infrastructure is the biggest need.”
