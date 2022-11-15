ARCADIA - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made three judicial appointments announced on Monday evening.
They included appointments to DeSoto County and to the 12th Judicial Circuit Court out of Sarasota.
Guy Flowers, of Arcadia, will serve as DeSoto County Court judge, according to a news release.
Since 2012, he has been president of Flowers Law Firm. He has worked as an associate with the Keller Law Office and also was employed by the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's office as chief of the Felony Division, the news release states.
He earned his bachelor's degree from Barry University and graduated law school from Stetson University, the news release notes. Flowers is filling the vacancy of Judge Danielle Brewer, who has been elevated to the 12th Judicial Circuit Court.
Along with Brewer, Dana Moss, of Sarasota, is going to serve as a judge with the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, it noted.
"Moss has served as a judge on the Sarasota County Court since January 2019," it said.
Like Flowers, she has served as a chief of the 12th Judicial Circuit Public Defender's office for its Felony Division.
She earned her bachelor's degree from Penn State University and graduated law school from Florida Coastal School of Law, the news release stated. Moss is filling the vacancy after Judge Kimberly Bonner resigned.
In the same announcement, Dustin Anderson, of New Port Richey, was appointed to serve as a judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court based in Pasco County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.