H2-O yes! North Port earns water award

The Florida Section of the American Water Works Association has recognized North Port’s water treatment facility as an American Water Landmark and as a Florida Water Landmark. The award recognizes and preserves Water Landmarks at least 50 years old that have had a direct and significant relationship with water supply, treatment, distribution or technological development.
Originally established by General Development Utilities, Inc., a subsidiary of General Development Corp., the water treatment facility on North Port Boulevard began to service the city in April 1961. Ownership of the facility and its infrastructure was transferred to North Port in 1992. The city had since invested in the preservation, repair and replacement, and expansion of services that comprise potable water treatment within its borders. North Port produces 3.8 million gallons of potable water a day to over 22,000 customers.
Rick Newkirk, North Port Utilities director, said, “This water treatment plant, over the years, has had many changes, but the city of North Port has always been able to rely on this surface water facility for a reliable water source.”
“Congratulations … this is a great honor and a testament to the city’s dedication to their potable water infrastructure,” said Teri Holcomb, Public Affairs Council chair, Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority.
North Port received the Landmark Award Dec. 11 at the Omni Resort in Champions Gate.
