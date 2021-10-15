Halloween Tea Party
North Port Parks & Recreation's “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Tea Party, 11 a.m. to noon today at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It’s $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
North Port Spooktacular
North Port's Spooktacular! 21+ only, 5-10 p.m. today at George Mullen Activity Center, 4956 City Center Blvd., North Port. Tickets are $45 and include alcohol and non-alcohol beverages throughout, custom souvenir cup to take home, DJ and dancing, photo booth, games, costume contest. Food trucks will be onsite (available for purchase). Transportation services are being offered through A&F Shuttle & Transportation services. Must call 941-662-6409 ahead of event to arrange services. Tickets available at www.northportareachamber.com/events/details/npyp-spooktacular-16734. Email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com with any questions.
Punta Gorda Trick or Treat
The Historic District in Downtown Punta Gorda welcomes trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31. Trick-or-treating at the City Hall Annex begins at 5 p.m. First United Methodist Church is hosting the 2021 Punta Gorda Historic Trunk n Treat Halloween Festival. The event will be from 6-9 p.m. This will be a safe and fun event for everyone to enjoy food trucks and decorated trunk n treat cars, golf carts or trucks. For the safety of the community Marion Avenue from Harvey Street to Shreve Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and opened for pedestrian traffic only. Street closure will begin at 5 p.m. and reopen at 10 p.m. www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/visitors/events-festivals/trunk-or-treat.
Dearborn Street Safewalk
The Old Englewood Village Association is sponsoring the 25th Dearborn Street Halloween Safe Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 along West Dearborn Street in downtown Englewood. Expect plenty of treats. Thousands of costumed children and adults show up to enjoy wholesome Hallows Eve fun, and businesses and organization supply the goodies. To learn more, visit the Old Englewood Village Association website at englewoodfl.org or its Facebook page.
Trick or Treat at NP City Hall
Outdoor-only event at North Port City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Open to the public and with free admission, this signature event offers a safe, outdoor trick-or-treat experience. All children must be accompanied by an adult and dressed in costume. For updates and information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/TrickOrTreat.
DeSoto County Spook Yard
DeSoto County Spook Yard is a haunted house operating from 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday in October at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds, 100 Heard St., Arcadia. Featuring haunted house for ages 16+, food trucks, bands, hunted maze and games. General admission is $5 kids/$7adults. Spook Yard is $5. www.facebook.com/desotocountyspookYard.
Port Charlotte Scare Park
Halloween Notte (Italian for "night") is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating the joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. Halloween Notte will be three weekends of fun, fear, and entertainment for all ages. Oct. 15-31. Get tickets at www.halloweennotte.com. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Haunted Trails
Drive through the Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey Multiple stations along the park's dark road filled with props and plenty of scare with plenty of treats along the way. 8-10 p.m. Oct. 22-23. $10 per carload cash, up to 8 people. Additional people $1. No-on foot entries, no facilities, no parking.
Cedar Point Haunted Festival
The Cedar Point Environmental Park is having its Haunted Halloween Festival 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 at the park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. See live animals, enjoy the haunted hikes, food trucks, pumpkin patch and more. Admission is $5. Masks are strongly recommended. Park next door at Harborside Marine Sales. Call 941-475-0769 or email gerald@checflorida.org for more information.
Floating pumpkin patch
Pick out your family's floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. $10 per child, which includes admission (up to two accompanying adults) and a pumpkin to take home. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
BOOO-day Party
Come to the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda in your best family friendly costume and trick-or-treat your way around the gardens. Plus lawn games and scavenger hunts. Masks and social distancing required. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 30. Last admission at 5 p.m. This is a special ticketed event. No gory/scary costumes and no clown costumes on adults are allowed. Visit www.peacerivergardens.org or call 941-621-8299.
Haunting on the Harbor
Prepare to be scared at Punta Gorda's Haunting on the Harbor Halloween Festival & Haunted House. Live entertainment each night, food trucks, kid's zone, costume contests for kids and adults, plus 7,000-square-foot haunted house. Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31 at City Marketplace, Downtown Punta Gorda. Check puntagordahaunting.com for hours and ticket prices.
Cattle Dock haunted trails
Cattle Dock Point Haunted Attractions, Oct. 15-16; Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30-31 at 15500 Cattle Dock Point Road, Port Charlotte, about 500 feet of State Road 776. It's 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for small children, 9 p.m. to midnight for people who really want to be scared. Free with donation bucket. For more information or to volunteer, call 941-662-6686 or find Laurlynn Brashear’s Facebook page.
Trunk-or-Treat
Candy, vendors, food trucks, "Thriller' live performance, kids activities and more. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9622.
Haunted College
Come in costume and enjoy trunk-or-treating, games and activities for all ages. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the outdoor amphitheater, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 239-489-9246 or email engage@fsw.edu.
Haunted History Walking Tour
Join Venice Florida Tours on a walk through Venice while learning about history, ghost stories, and ghost hunting 101. Select nights through Oct. 30. VeniceFLTours.com.
Halloween at the Farm
Trunk or treat event with pony rides. Kids can visit the goats, geese, bunny, ducks, mini horses, horses and more. Costume party for children, adults and animals. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Inverness Farm, 377 Inverness Road, Venice. 941-416-5285.
Trunk or Treat
Food truck, decorated cards, candy. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30. Sellstate Vision Realty, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-336-5400 or www.sellstatevisionrealty.com.
Annual Fall Festival
5 p.m. Oct. 31. First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St Punta Gorda. fbcpuntagorda.org.
