The first Havana Nights celebration was muy bueno^p, according to sponsors introducing Cuban culture to the membership-only function for the Arcadia Main Street Program on Saturday. Food, music, cigar-rolling, refreshments and costumes accented gatherings in the shade at Tree of Knowledge Park in the downtown. Proceeds were to benefit Arcadia Main Street Program, which works to build a stronger economic base in the business district.
