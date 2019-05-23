The first Havana Nights celebration was muy bueno^p, according to sponsors introducing Cuban culture to the membership-only function for the Arcadia Main Street Program on Saturday. Food, music, cigar-rolling, refreshments and costumes accented gatherings in the shade at Tree of Knowledge Park in the downtown. Proceeds were to benefit Arcadia Main Street Program, which works to build a stronger economic base in the business district.

