State Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud

ARCADIA - Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, will earn a $250,000 base salary as president of South Florida State College, under a three-year contract he signed Monday.

The school’s trustees this month selected Hawkins to succeed retiring President Thomas Leitzel.


   
