ARCADIA — There were a lot of firsts for Eugene Hickson, Sr., in Arcadia − first Black mayor, first Black vice mayor and first Black city councilman ... just to name a few.
"It wasn’t a matter of being the first (to be elected) but the need in the community for somebody to run and represent our people," said his wife of 65 years, Verlene Stebbins Hickson.
Eugene passed away July 7 after battling pneumonia for nearly a year; he turned 90 on June 10.
Eugene was also the long-time owner of Hickson Funeral Home in Arcadia with another location still operating in Fort Myers.
Eugene served 22 years on the City Council and has been called "The bridge builder of politics in the city of Arcadia."
"His goal was to get someone (in office) that can be a benefit and help create change in our community," Verlene said, "meeting (with other counties) to find out how other things can be done to benefit DeSoto County in general. Not just for our own Black people but to the whole community."
He was elected to the City Council in 1971 and within the decade took on the role as vice mayor and then mayor.
He finished his political career, yet again as mayor, in 1993.
In his first term as mayor (1979 to 1984), he was able to push through a community development block grant to renovate sub-standard homes and build new homes in the city's Black community.
"Being on the City Council enabled him to bring the issues up," Verlene said.
Also in that time, Hickson was able to integrate multiple city departments starting with the city recorder's office led by Margaret Way − who hired a full-time Black secretary − moving to fire chief, city marshal, the police department, the planning and zoning boards and the housing authority.
"He did quite a bit for the community," Way, 97, said. "He tried hard to see that everything was done properly."
Way went on to say the she thought Eugene's time as mayor was crucial to Arcadia moving forward with integration.
Current City Council Member Jaccarie Simons, 32, has served as deputy mayor and mayor and is a life-long Arcadia resident.
"The Honorable Eugene Hickson, Sr., was indeed a trailblazer and pioneer, who leaves a rich legacy of service, both politically as well as professionally," Simons said. "As an African-American elected official in Arcadia, I feel that I am standing on the shoulders of someone who, in the early 1970s, had the courage and faith to see beyond barriers to serve the city that he loved.
"While we are sad to hear of (his) passing, I am thankful for his leadership and dedicated service to the city of Arcadia for 20-plus years, serving as deputy (vice) mayor and mayor."
Eugene and Verlene started Hickson Funeral Home in Arcadia in 1960 after buying it from his grandmother Minnie L. Brown.
"Gene was a businessman but a Christian man, you couldn’t find them no better," Verlene said. "He loved doing for people (and it) kept him going ... as long as he knew he was out there (helping whether) with his funeral business (or something else) ... serving the people no matter what color you were."
Eugene is survived by his wife Verlene and children, Vergena Hickson Faust and Edward Tyrone Hickson, as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Eugene Jr.
Visitation services are planned Sunday, July 19, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 100 S. Orange Ave., in Arcadia with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m.
"I hope everything is going to mend for me," Verlene said. "I miss him and I hope that everything will work out with our family in staying close and if we do continue on, I hope that the legacy will still be Hickson."
For more information call Hickson Funeral Home in Arcadia at 863-494-2920.
