On Saturday, a large contingent of Arcadians loaded into their cars and made the 45-minute trip to the Sebring Municipal Golf Course to compete in the Heartland Senior Games tournament. These 14 golfers may not have taken home a lot of medals ... but they did have a good time. It turned out to be a fabulous day for golf, with comfy temperatures and bright sunshine.
In all, 80 golfers played in the Heartland Senior Games golf tournament. All were very impressed with the condition of the Sebring Golf Course and look forward to returning there for the 2020 tourney.
Craig’s RV Resort was represented by Melody Lewis, Linda Balta, Pam Clevenger, Gary Smith, James Schmid, Russ Clevenger, John Eppehimer, Bill Bless, Reed Zellers, George Balta and Rich Sawyer. Other locals included Michael Woodall, Fred Keson and Bob Matthews.
Melody Lewis, Michael Woodall and Fred Keson have all earned the right to compete in the Florida Senior Games, to be held in December, by finishing in the top five in their age/gender groupings.
Larry and Carolyn Hall plus Jack and Janet Woodall, all from Brookside Bluffs in Zolfo Springs, also took part, with Jack Woodall bringing home the gold medal in the 80-84 age bracket with a score of 78.
Some great scores were carded and some fun times were had on the course. It’s always special to see the talent of the oldest golfers. Shirlee Spurlin of The Bluffs of Sebring, for example, took gold in the women’s 85-89 bracket with a score of 104. She was disappointed that more women her age didn’t take up the challenge to compete.
In men’s play in the 85-89 group, medal winners all had scores as good as or better than their age, with Max Gnagy, a perennial champ, placing first with a 79. He was followed by Pat Bentz with 84 and Rex Smolek with an 85. All of these fellows reside in Sebring.
This has been a busy week in the Heartland Senior Games, with euchre played on Tuesday, shuffleboard on Wednesday and table tennis today. On Friday, horseshoes will get underway, followed by two days of pickleball on the weekend.
Next week will see bowlers at Bowl of Fun Lanes in Wauchula on Monday, mah-jongg enthusiasts at Tropical Harbor in Lake Placid Friday, and cyclists cruising the course on the backroads of Sun n Lake in Sebring on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.