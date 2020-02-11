Tanglewood in Sebring played host to the Heartland Senior Games euchre tournament on Feb. 4. South Florida State College, coordinators of the Heartland Games, appreciate the hospitality shown by Hometown America and the residents of Tanglewood.
When the Heartland Games were first established, the focus was on competitive sports. In 2016, the scope of the Games was widened with the addition of party bridge and euchre, followed by the introduction of mah jongg in 2017. This year's mah jongg tournament will be the first Heartland Senior Games event ever hosted in DeSoto County when it is played at Cross Creek RV Resort on Feb. 13.
Euchre is recognized as an excellent social game that is simple in concept but with a high degree of subtlety in the play. Euchre appears to have been introduced into the United States by early German settlers in the Midwest. The game is still very popular in states such as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, where so many of the Heartland Snowbirds summer.
The vast majority of the 55 euchre players were from Sebring but the organizers wish to make special mention of those who made the trip from Cross Creek RV Resort and Craig's RV in Arcadia.
Representing Craig's were Bill and Brenda Shevchik, while Linda Dunbar, Theresa Mansfield, Bob and Marie Rogers, Betty Seatter and Bob Buse drove up from Cross Creek.
Medals in the Senior Games are awarded to the top three women and men in each five year grouping and lots of those medals went back to Arcadia. Marie and Bob Rogers both took home gold medals. Linda Dunbar, Bill Shevchik and Betty Seatter had silver medals around their neck as they headed home. Bronze medalists were Brenda Shevchik and Bob Buse.
The youngest player in the tournament was Konrad Conrad, 52, who made his first appearance in the Games. The oldest players Marianne, 89, and Robert, 90, Rogers of Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia have been making the trip to Sebring to compete in euchre since 2016. Robert also took part in the GO Kart racing when it was on the Senior Games schedule.
