ENGLEWOOD — Like a military company with its orders, platoons of volunteers descended upon the Village of Holiday Lake.
Their mission: clean up the common areas of the debris from Hurricane Ian strewn throughout the community of 550 or more manufactured homes, located off Marathon Boulevard and Gasparilla Road.
On Thursday in the parking lot of Home Depot in Gulf Cove, 119 Home Depot employees gathered to volunteer for the cleanup effort.
Some, like Ramon Estevez, a Home Depot employee from Pasco County, started his day at 4:30 a.m. to participate in the cleanup.
"We're here and want to help the (Holiday Lake residents) and the community," Estevez said.
He also suggested volunteering is part of the Home Depot culture.
Home Depot Foundation officials stated in an email that the foundation has committed up to $1 million to help communities recover and rebuild from Hurricane Ian.
Working with various nonprofits, the foundation assisted with the distribution of relief supplies and hot meals, providing shelter to those in need and deploying cleanup teams to impacted communities, like Holiday Lake.
At Holiday Lake, various Home Depot volunteers met and coordinated with Team Rubicon, a nationwide nonprofit made up of veterans who respond to natural and other disasters or challenges communities face. Team Rubicon provided 115 volunteers assisting with the cleanup.
"We're here to offer help and hope to those who need it," said James Young, a coordinator of the Team Rubicon effort at Holiday Lake.
Home Depot Regional Vice President Kari Wallace joined the cleanup effort, suggesting the volunteer effort will be "going the distance," since Home Depot employees are among those hit hard by Ian.
