ARCADIA — We have all been so focused on the effects of COVID-19 in hot spots around the world, in America, in Florida and in DeSoto County.
And for good reason: The numbers and statistics are mind-boggling. We must believe that our efforts to stem the spread are effective and have helped slow the devastation. It looks like we are at least holding our ground. Critics aside, the mandates that have been put into effect have limited the disease in Florida.
But will there ever be time to let down our guard? We can't answer that.
But looking at the hard numbers over time, there is another plague in our community even more alarming than COVID-19, certainly for those affected.
Homelessness doesn't have a single cause, there is not a simple cure. In DeSoto County, DeSoto Cares Homeless Services works to find solutions. Its staff and volunteers care about the homeless, and try to provide basic services to those, for whatever reasons, in less than adequate living arrangements.
Clientele are very sporadic and variable, but at any given time in DeSoto County there are 25 to 55 men, women and kids living on the streets, in makeshift camps, or in their vehicles, as identified in annual censuses.
Bad news on the homefront
In recent months there have been seven deaths in DeSoto County's homeless community. Two DeSoto Cares' clients were diagnosed with end-stage conditions and placed in hospice, where they later succumbed. DeSoto Cares is grateful that these final days were made comfortable, that they were cared for in a clean and safe environment with compassion.
Others were not so lucky.
One client died sleeping on a sidewalk. Another was fatally run over. And three were murdered. Those are disturbing numbers — no one deserves to die in the streets or at the hands of a murderer.
The plight of the homeless in DeSoto County was brought to the forefront in December when one community figure was brutally beaten and left unconscious near an outside bench he called home. Juan Sebastian, Arcadia's can man, never regained consciousness and passed away in hospice 15 days after the attack. Friends rallied to raise funds and a visitation by his beloved dog just before his passing. Three men have been arrested, one charged with second-degree murder. Court proceedings are pending, delayed by COVID-19 precautions.
In other cases, information is hard to find; justice seems to turn its back on the poor.
DeSoto Cares may not have all the answers, but keeps trying to achieve more positive outcomes and help the most vulnerable population survive. Critics sometimes say individuals choose homelessness; DeSoto Cares does not believe that. Mike Provau, DeSoto Cares president, said, "Individuals may make poor choices that lead to living on the street; but everyone has the basic need for shelter. Our goal is to provide basic shelter amenities, a place to shower, do laundry, get hygiene products, and connect individuals with counseling or other services, including financial stability."
When a client comes to the center, they are no longer faceless. Volunteer staff greet them with compassion, understanding, fairness and a non-judgmental attitude. Once clients feel comfortable, a tough-love understanding is reached; help will be freely given, but individuals must put in effort. DeSoto Cares works with many different agencies to locate the resources to help individuals.
"Sometimes it is very frustrating when we see a client take six steps forward, and then slip back seven steps," Provau said. "We have helped individuals with identity papers, helped them connect with funds they are eligible for, gotten them treatment for substance abuse, arranged to move them into decent housing, only to have them slip back after a short time and wind up on the street again. But we don't give up.
Closed due to coronavirus
The center at 159 S. Orange Ave. and Pine Street in Arcadia closed on March 16 under advisement of the DeSoto County Health Dept. and will remain closed until COVID-19 stay-at-home orders are lifted. Directors are there Monday and Friday mornings, however, so that clients may pick up their mail. They also help with income tax questions and filings.
Plans are being made for how the center will reopen when government lockdowns are lifted — safety of clients and volunteers is paramount.
Provau said that "we also expect COVID-19 to have a significant impact on the community segment we serve. We hope and pray few will succumb to the disease, but know our clients face an even greater risk than the general population. We also anticipate that the challenges of the times, including unemployment, will drive many more into homelessness. We will be there to help.
"We hope we can be a guiding beacon and continue to show our clients the way to better living conditions."
DeSoto Cares hopes to break ground soon on a project that will provide transitional housing, getting the homeless off streets, ultimately into apartments or rooms. The proposed Tiny Town complex would be near the urban center and close to the DeSoto Cares facility. Plans are moving forward. Directors have met with Arcadia officials and have made the initial step toward securing permits.
How you can help
Sheltering in place in the safety of your home, consider how much more difficult avoiding COVID-19 must be for those without a safe haven of their own. Your support gives hope.
DeSoto Cares Homeless Services is participating in The Giving Challenge, an online, 24-hour event connecting nearly 700 nonprofits with passionate donors to support diverse causes and create enduring impacts in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. The Giving Challenge is hosted by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, with giving strengthened by The Patterson Foundation of Sarasota County. You may also make direct cash donations or non-perishable goods and clothing.
The Giving Challenge
24 hours, starting at noon April 28; $25-$100 donations matched dollar for dollar. thegivingpartner.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.