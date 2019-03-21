Here for the homeless

Safe housing for the homeless was a topic Monday in Arcadia. Visiting the Family Service Center was Pastor Richard Berry, a writer, homeless advocate and co-founder of the faith-based Skowhegan Miracle Homeless Shelter in Maine. Berry’s remarks were heard by a dozen visitors interested in solving the ever-present problem of homelessness. He also appeared on Jack Welch’s morning radio program on WFLN. Local advocates have announced plans for a tiny village to shelter the homeless. An Arcadia location is in planning. February’s Ride for Tiny Town bicycling benefit helped fund that project. Berry is circling Florida is his campaign.

